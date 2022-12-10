I remember the early days of my journey as a parent; the long nights on diaper duty, the countless jars of baby food and formula bottles, most of the contents of which ended up somewhere on my clothing, the almost unending game of “... don’t make me count to three!”
As a younger man, these seemed like the hard times. I spent a lot of time looking ahead to the time when the kids would be just a little older ... a little more mature ... maybe more self sufficient. Who knows what I might have paid for a full night’s sleep.
I can’t even imagine what it was like for my kids’ mom. I’m sure there were days when she watched me drive away headed to work and would’ve given almost anything to have a break for a few hours.
Eventually your children do grow and mature. All too soon the bottles and diapers disappear and suddenly you wake up one day to find a young adult living under your roof. This is when the challenge really begins.
Before I became a parent, I was wholly unaware of the many hats I would be required to wear in the raising of a human. Protector, provider, chef, teacher and tutor, amateur physician and maid.
For many of those early years, I had some help, but with the death of my wife, the mother of my children, back in 2010, my journey as a single parent began.
By that time, many of the parental requirements were beginning to change. Yes, I was still protector and provider, but instead being so closely tied to meeting their immediate physical needs, my job became to meet their emotional needs as well.
As our children grow, we are witness to the development of the people that they become. We see their needs and wants evolve into those of a mature person. If we’re being honest, we start to feel those needs and wants right along with them. When they are triumphant, we share the triumph. When they hurt, however, often times our heart breaks right along with them. This may be the hardest part of being a parent.
Last week, my youngest son surprised me with an unexpected phone call. He’s currently serving in the Army, stationed at Fort Benning, in Columbus, Georgia.
As we spoke, he explained that due to an unforeseen and unexpected set of circumstances, a particular part of his journey through military training was coming to an end.
Deciding to join the military had not been an easy decision for him. Most of his friends went off to college and when they found out that he was planning to enlist in the Army, they were less than encouraging. Still, he’s never been much of a follower and his own path awaited him.
Through boot camp and months of grueling specialized training, he stayed strong, never wavering from his own personal mission. All of us that know him admired him for his courage and tenacity.
As he approached the end of 2022, his training was coming to an end; only a couple of weeks left. He would get three weeks off at Christmas, and then move out to his unit assignment in early January.
During that phone call last week, however, I became the second to know that due to circumstances out of his control. A mishap ... an accident, the training he was only days from completing was being terminated, and after an appropriate amount of time to be determined by his superiors, probably about a year, he would have to begin the training again.
Even as strong as this young man, my son, has proven himself to be, there was no disguising the pain in his voice. He was totally crushed.
As his dad, my heart broke for him.
What do you say to your children when in a matter of a day, everything that they’ve worked so hard for in their life seems to come off the rails?
That was a tough day. We spoke a couple of times in the ensuing 24 to 48 hours and more than just once, I might have welcomed a dirty diaper to change. This is the part of parenting that nobody prepares you for.
Those of you who have young kids at home and are only sleeping three or four hours a night might not be able to relate just yet. Others of you who have grown children know all too well what I’m talking about.
As parents, we all share a journey. After my phone call with my son, I called my own mother, if for no other reason, than to ask her if the advice that I had given him was what it needed to be.
Like me, my mom still on her parenting journey. Lord willing, she’ll be around for a long time to come. I think she knows that I still need her parenting as much today as I did when she was the one changing the diapers.