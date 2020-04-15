Pandemic requires free flow of information

The essential role that skilled medical professionals and knowledgeable scientists are playing in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic should be unquestioned. It is difficult to imagine where the world would be without them.
Yet, at the risk of sounding self-serving, we believe it’s also valid to point to the important role well-trained journalists continue to play. Not just in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, but also across the world, individuals and families need to be able to depend upon quality journalism for a flow of information that helps everyone understand — as well as know what to think about — COVID-19.
Unfortunately, there are citizens in many counties who are unable to receive that kind of information because they lack one of the most fundamental elements of a democracy: a free and vibrant press.
The Freedom House organization — in its recently released 2020 Freedom in the World report — offers a reminder of how state control of the press, a squelching of dissenting voices, and physical threats to journalists are among the realities that curtail an open flow of information and ideas within countries and across borders.
Of the 46 nations Freedom House reports on for basic freedoms like an open, independent media, only nine countries scored three or higher on a four-point scale for their nation’s degree of freedom for journalists. Consider these points from the report:
In China, which scored a zero for press freedom: “The (Chinese Communist Party) maintains control over news reporting via direct ownership, accreditation of journalists, harsh penalties for public criticism, and daily directives to media outlets and websites that guide coverage of breaking news stories. Thousands of websites have been blocked, many for years, including major news and social media hubs.”
Think how different the world might be if information about the virus had been able to flow more freely out of China as COVID-19 developed in Wuhan.
Despite a score of four for press freedom, Freedom House notes that in the United States “independent local sources of news have struggled to keep up with technology-driven changes in news consumption and advertising, contributing to significant ownership consolidation in some sectors, and a number of communities with just one or no local news outlet.”
To be sure, many journalists around the world, as well as in the United States, provide their readers or viewers reliable reports about various elements of their nation’s life. The problem is that a free press is anything but a common occurrence around the world.
That is hardly comforting during a time when the world needs deep knowledge about this global pandemic.