It’s often been said that it takes 21 consecutive days of doing something to make it into a habit.
But what about not doing something? How long does it take a habit to become undone?
Those are questions that came to mind following last month’s 'Fork Fest event in Johnson Park in Norfolk. Organizers had said they were hoping for double the 1,000 or so people who attended the 2019 event. Even though fewer activities were planned in 2020, they were optimistic about the turnout because they felt people would be eager to attend a fun event after seeing so many other activities canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We appreciate the efforts of all those involved with 'Fork Fest last month. It was a fun, welcome event for Norfolkans and area residents. But whether it was because of the hot weather, the slimmed down activities and vendors or lingering concerns about the coronavirus, the attendance wasn’t what organizers had hoped for.
The same could be said for the popular Music in the Park series of concerts at Skyview Lake earlier this summer. Good crowds for sure, but not like in the past.
So, it has us wondering what the long-term impact of the coronavirus will have on events and activities in Norfolk and elsewhere. Have the COVID-19 restrictions caused Nebraskans to find other ways to spend their leisure time? Will that be the new habit or will we go back to previous preferences?
Will next summer’s Madison County Fair attendance, for example, be impacted? What about the Great American Comedy Festival? What about movie theater attendance? Dance recital attendance? Even Husker football games?
It’s our hope that there won’t be a continued impact.
A widely available vaccine for the coronavirus would be the ideal way to accomplish that. But no one can offer any guarantees as to when that may be available. In the meantime, organizers of events have to make plans.
It’s our belief that events and activities that were popular in the past will be popular again in the future — but the timeline is uncertain.
For the time being, it would make sense for organizers to not count on picking up where they left off. It could take time for attendance patterns to re-emerge. Until then, ticket sales and audience totals could see a decline.
That’s probably going to be one of the realities of living in, eventually, a post-pandemic world.