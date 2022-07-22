Around the turn of the century, some downtown Norfolk business owners expressed concerns about littering, vandalism, underage drinking and other illegal activities during the evening hours — with the problem growing so bad that some Norfolkans wouldn’t come downtown at night out of fear for their safety.
Now, not even 25 years later, downtown Norfolk has been transformed into a bustling nighttime destination. No longer are flocks of young drivers cruising Norfolk Avenue at night. While the shift from parallel parking to diagonal parking helped curb that, the addition of popular eating establishments over the past several years has made downtown a go-to spot for all.
That’s quite a change from an area that once was lacking for nighttime entertainment.
An editorial in this space earlier this week focused on all of the good things happening around Norfolk. Today, we’d like to focus specifically on the downtown area.
Drive down Norfolk Avenue and you’re bound to see a street full of vehicles — of the parked variety instead of those cruising main.
The latest addition to the downtown area is 4th St. Sweets, a new candy shop that opened last week on what its co-owner calls “the sweetest street in Norfolk.”
That just adds to the offerings along Norfolk Avenue.
Anchored by longtime mainstays El Rodeo, Downtown Coffee Co. (which opened in 2000 as Groundskeeper Coffee House), Leon Mexican Restaurant (2004), Napoli’s Italian Restaurant (2010) and Black Cow Fat Pig (which began as J’s Steakhouse & Wine Bar in 2010 and opened under new ownership in 2014), Norfolk Avenue has added more diverse eating options over the past four years.
Looking for a sit-down place for a drink and meal? District Table & Tap opened in 2019. Down the street, patrons can find The 411 Restaurant & Lounge (2019), Boat House (2021) and The Pier (2021).
Looking for dessert or just something to snack on? In addition to the previously mentioned 4th St. Sweets, White Mulberry Bakery (2020) offers baked goods, MJ’s Gelato (2019) features cold desserts and Poppin’ Delights (which moved to Norfolk Avenue earlier this year) has multiple flavors of popcorn.
Just south of Norfolk Avenue are Smokin’ Stan’s BBQ on Madison Avenue and the Mongolian Bar & Grill on South Third Street.
And there’s more to come, with Fenders, a new coffee shop that will offer breakfast items; a brick oven pizza place and juice bar all in the works, and the eventual riverfront development should draw in plenty more hungry visitors.