If you watch TV, listen to the radio, or open a newspaper these days, the headlines have become very grim: Rising inflation. Increased mortgage rates. The stock market is plunging. But you don’t have to tune into the media to know this — we are all living it.
Life in Joe Biden’s America means that family budgets are being stretched thin. Small businesses are struggling to hire people. And young families can’t afford to buy their first home.
Inflation year-over-year is at 8.3%. According to CNBC, 70% of Americans are seeking additional work to help make ends meet. The stock market has lost $9 trillion of value. Even the New York Times ran a story recently about how the American “starter home” has disappeared. Life in America doesn’t have to be this way, but Democrats in Washington keep making it worse and worse.
There’s hope — we can build a brighter future for Nebraska and America. Recently, House Republicans unveiled our Commitment to America. It’s our vision for an economy that is strong; a nation that’s safe; a future that’s built on freedom; and a government that’s accountable. Here are some highlights from the four planks of our commitment:
An Economy That’s Strong: House Republicans will curb inflation by reducing wasteful government spending and increasing take-home pay. We are going to make America energy independent and reduce gas prices, which have skyrocketed under Joe Biden’s liberal policies. America needs to move supply chains away from China, and to continue to expand U.S. manufacturing to enhance our economic competitiveness.
A Nation That’s Safe: We need to secure our border by fully funding effective border enforcement, ending catch-and-release loopholes, and eliminating welfare incentives. House Republicans are also committed to reducing crime and protecting public safety by supporting our men and women in blue, opposing efforts to defund the police, and cracking down on the fentanyl trade. Congress also needs to invest in a more efficient and effective military and establish a Select Committee on China to work on addressing the growing challenge of the Chinese Communist Party.
A Future That’s Built on Freedom: It’s time for Congress to increase educational opportunities and to advance a Parents’ Bill of Rights. We also want to expand healthcare options and create more transparency and choice in medicine. And it’s time for Washington to confront Big Tech, so we can protect the privacy of working Americans and equip parents with the tools they need to keep their kids safe online.
A Government That’s Accountable: Congress needs to restore the voice of Americans in our representative republic by ending congressional proxy voting, implementing voter ID, and increasing election accountability. We need to preserve our constitutional freedoms by upholding free speech, protecting the lives of the unborn, and guarantee religious freedoms. And we can hold Washington accountable by reining in government abuses of power and saving Social Security and Medicare.
These are just a few highlights of our commitment, which reflects the Republican Party’s small government, low tax, and pro-life principles. I urge you to read more about our Commitment to America by visiting https://www.republicanleader.gov/commitment/. I look forward to dialoguing more about the Commitment to America in the coming days and weeks.
As always, the 1st Congressional District office team is ready to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs you might encounter.
You can call 402-438-1598 or visit my website at https://flood.house.gov to contact my team. They are ready to help!