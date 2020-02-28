NDN logo

Never doubt the heart of a small town.

We saw it six years ago with Pilger, the town too tough to die, when a tornado cut a path through town, demolished businesses, homes and fields.

“We asked, ‘What do you want Pilger to look like?’ ” said Pilger resident Angela Denton.

“People wanted to buy gas and a gallon of milk. We needed to figure out how to build a store. That was the biggest thing,” Denton said. “Then it was a community center. They wanted a place where all generations can come together.”

And the community made that happen.

Now, residents in towns across Northeast and North Central Nebraska are asking that same question. Whether it be flooding, changing demographics or shrinking populations, the answers have involved investing in the future.

Nowhere was that more evident than in Osmond, where nearly every downtown was affected by flooding, including the Tiger Tavern restaurant.

Bob and Anita Stange, longtime owners and operators of Tiger Tavern, were forced to make a tough decision of whether to rebuild.

“It was going to be over $300,000 to rebuild,” said Bob Stange, who at 63 had been counting on the Tiger Tavern as he neared retirement. So the Stanges took their Tiger Tavern on the road as a food truck business.

In just one example of the town’s resilience, a new restaurant — 3rd Street Bar & Grill — now stands on the corner where Tiger Tavern once operated. For a glimpse at how the town rallied around a young entrepreneur who was investing in the town’s future, be sure to check out page 9-A of today’s Insight section for more.

“An infusion of faith and of funds was going to be required to get the ball rolling again,” Bill Ryan wrote in the Osmond Republican. “Had it been any other town or people than those in Osmond, I doubt if this attempt at a resurrection would even transpire.”

Whether it be Pilger, Osmond, Niobrara, Wayne, Verdigre and more, small towns have proven time and again that they can band together in what many would see as dire circumstances. And that love of community, work ethic and resilience is what makes Northeast and North Central Nebraska the place it is today.

