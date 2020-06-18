Different can be good. Sometimes it is even better.
That’s the sentiment for many Northeast Nebraskans after Don Wisnieski, president of Big Bang Boom, announced that Big Bang Boom would not shoot its 45th annual show at Skyview Lake this year.
Instead, the Saturday, July 4, event will be a drive-in-style fireworks show on the grounds of Northeast Community College.
Wisnieski said his organization has been focused on finding a way to follow Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measures and still be able to observe the nation’s birthday. That’s welcome news when some county fairs and most festivals are postponed or canceled because of the pandemic restrictions.
“Boom is a Norfolk tradition and because it falls on the actual Fourth of July, we really wanted to find a way for it to happen, even if the full festival can’t happen,” Wisnieski said. “We think the fireworks are an important way to celebrate.”
We could not agree more. And thanks to Wisnieski and his volunteers and their tireless efforts, the Big Bang Boom fireworks have helped to make Norfolk a popular place to be the weekend of July 4.
Wisnieski said the drive-in concept was brought up. Then they started looking for a location that would allow for optimal viewing of the fireworks.
The committee met with Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College, and her staff. The college was receptive. Next they worked out the details. The college parking areas will open at 7 p.m. that Saturday, and the fireworks will light up the sky at 9:45 p.m.
Along with appreciation for Big Bang Boom, we are grateful for Dr. Barrett and Northeast Community College for keeping this tradition alive. And in a way that looks to be safe for everyone.
“We are excited to be able to partner with Big Bang Boom to keep this annual tradition alive,” Barrett said. “We look forward to being a part of the celebration.”
This year’s fireworks are being designed for the new location. Wisnieski said it will be a full aerial show with some bigger shells to make sure people from around town can see them. The higher elevation of the shoot site on campus also should make it so that they can be viewed throughout a large portion of Norfolk.
While many of us will miss the tradition of going to Skyview Lake and spending the day taking part in family activities and music, we are excited to see the fireworks tradition continue. And with the new display designed to be visible all around town, the fireworks show is guaranteed to reach new heights in Norfolk.