Ordinary Americans must step up

Well, God bless him! He’s got a difficult task ahead. Unseating an entrenched incumbent is never easy, but Mark Mowry’s “America First” campaign (for U. S. Senate in 2022) to replace long term Sen. John Thune in South Dakota is off and running. “We are in the final showdown for either a Constitutional Republic or a socialist regime. It’s time to choose,” says he, echoing the sentiments of millions of concerned Americans.
The ranch raised South Dakotan is pro-life, pro-nuclear family, pro-2nd amendment (gun rights), and a major supporter of law enforcement. “I’m for American workers and American jobs, for a reduced federal government, for border integrity, and for national strength (a strong military),” Mr. Mowry declared to visitors at the Rapid City stock show, adding, “I’m not a globalist. I will stand up and speak out for America First values.”
Which would be a refreshing change from the current assortment of weak-minded, timorous congressional elites who sat on their tongues all throughout the summer 2020 BLM and ANTIFA riots that saw both businesses and private assets looted and torched, innocent people unmercifully attacked, police officers under siege (with precincts set aflame), and millions of jobs and livelihoods literally gone up in smoke ... poof!
South Dakota’s Thune, Rounds, and Johnson (plus McConnell, Sasse, Cheney, Fischer, Graham and others) owe the country a long overdue apology. Timidity in the face of evil is no virtue, and absence of action does not a caring, accountable legislator make! Politics and strange bedfellows, perhaps? Well, let’s hope not! Remaining mum as villains lay waste to the rights, property, and privileges of others is a sin!
Frankly, the 2020 anarchy should have been stopped dead in its tracks. There’s no excuse either for the carnage or for the tacit acceptance of spineless bureaucrats. If the cowards in congress and WOKE (Witlessness Overlapping Kooky Evildoing) generals had summoned up enough courage to back the president and rendered assistance to quell the rioting (and arrest and prosecute the thugs who perpetrated it), it would have ended PDQ.
Indeed, let’s face facts! Hiding under one’s desk is not accceptable. The responsibility for the Jan. 6 debacle at “the people’s house” lies at the feet of our so-called representatives who stood by and let the 2020 mayhem drag on month after month. They could have stopped it! They had the power to act! That’s why they were elected, for God’s sake! Had they done their job, the Jan. 6 foolishness wouldn’t have happened. It’s on them, period!
Frustration (malfeasance of office generated, too) has consequences, which helps in explaining the sale of 16.5 million firearms (over 60 percent to women and to first time purchasers) in the last two years. Given the lesson from 2020 and the realization that self-defense is our most likely forthcoming option (police unbelievably defunded, crime statistics off the charts, prosecutors out to lunch, etc.), what else could sanity possibly command?
And now comes irrefutable evidence (from Johns Hopkins and others) that lockdowns and shutdowns had virtually zero (.02) effect on the Covid death count and that masking children is senseless —harmful, in effect. Yet, an unpardonable cabal of corrupt ideologues — seduced by power and control —refuse to let go. They’re prime examples of mindless despotism, and they need to be replaced, sooner rather than later.
Yes, Mark Mowry may lack the name recognition of famed surgeon, Dr. Mehmet Oz (candidate for senate in Pennsylvania), or gridiron idol, Herschel Walker (candidate for senate in Georgia), both of whom are expected to win handily. Nevertheless, if we want to restore common sense to government, “ordinary” people, too, must step up to the plate.
Congratulations are due Mr. Mowry for taking his stance in the batter’s box.