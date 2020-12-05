Apparently it is OK to block traffic during a protest — at least in Omaha and St. Louis. That seems to be the message after judges in those two cities threw out local ordinances.
According to a story last week in the Omaha World-Herald, Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix issued the order for Omaha, saying the ordinance that prohibited the obstruction of a highway is “overly broad” in that it “clearly regulates protected speech.”
“These conclusions render the fate of the ordinance fatal,” Hendrix said.
The World Herald cited the ordinance Hendrix struck down, Omaha Municipal Code 20-44, which makes it “unlawful for any person purposely or knowingly to obstruct any highway or other public passage, whether alone or with others, without being licensed or privileged to do so.”
She said the ordinance was similar to one in St. Louis that was struck down by a federal judge this year. Hendrix wrote, “The (federal judge) found the St. Louis Ordinance to be over broad saying it ‘applies to and would allow punishment of two neighbors who stand and converse in a residential street or to a...group of persons standing on a sidewalk waiting for an Uber to arrive.’ ”
With all due respect, we don’t see it that way. If words mean what they say, it certainly doesn’t appear to be overly broad. Reading the Omaha ordinance indicates the person must “purposely or knowingly” obstruct the highway or street. That’s quite a bit different than two neighbors conversing in a residential street or a group of people waiting on a sidewalk. In addition, the ordinance also has the attached phrase, “...without being licensed or privileged to do so.”
We believe the City of Omaha was correct this week to appeal the decision. We believe in peaceful protests. We also believe they are protected under the First Amendment. But with such freedom, there are limitations. That includes rules to protect both the safety of the protesters and those who need to use public streets or whomever wants to witness what is happening.
By now, everyone has probably seen incidents on social media where innocent people driving on a street are attacked by protesters. Those in vehicles are not allowed to leave until the protesters determine it is OK. Sometimes, those in vehicles are removed from their vehicles and assaulted.
If the same ordinance was passed by the Norfolk City Council or elsewhere in Nebraska, should we expect the local judges to make the same ruling with the same set of circumstances?
Shouldn’t the judicial system uphold laws that protect both the protesters and others? Is there any language that a city can use if a judge wants to legislate?
When rulings go too far, it makes people think that judges are the only ones capable of making laws.