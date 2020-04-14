National News 1

It’s difficult, if not impossible, these days to consider the stock market without viewing in light of the plunging prices caused by the impact of the coronavirus. But let’s give a try anyway.

The strong performance of the U.S. economy — again, prior to the COVID-19 repercussions — can be largely attributed to the impact of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was promoted and passed by the Trump administration and politically conservative members of Congress.

All the while, political opponents of the president have tried their best to suggest that the tax cut legislation has been harmful to the nation and individual American.

One example came a few months ago when ProPublica sought to blame the tax cut law for hurting home values. A more accurate explanation is that the law helped to lower artificially inflated prices for homes in high-income areas.

Most recently, the U.S. Center for Public Integrity suggested that Republican lawmakers used “legislation to enrich themselves.” Oh, the horrors!

And how did they pull off their dastardly scheme? Well, they own stock, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act boosted the stock market. That’s it.

Andrew Wilford, a policy analyst with the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, sought to rebut the misleading assertion by the Center for Public Integrity. He points out that it’s certainly true that the stock market experienced gains since the law’s passage. That was the intent, after all, since it was written with an eye toward bolstering economic growth in the form of a more internationally competitive corporate tax rate, investment-boosting deductions and tax cuts for the vast majority of taxpayers.

“The CPI is implying that this windfall has been limited to tax reform supporters in Congress. That’s not the case,” he wrote. “First of all, Democrats in Congress and other opponents of tax reform own stock and mutual funds as well. The tax-cut law passed on party and ideological lines, not financial ones.”

More importantly, stock and mutual fund ownership is not limited to the wealthiest Americans. A Federal Reserve Board of Governors study from 2016 found that more than half of Americans own stock in some form, be it through direct stock ownership or participation in a mutual fund, retirement plan, or pension.

So, yes, the Center for Public Integrity was correct in that the tax-cut law enriched Republican supporters. But it did the same for many, many other Americans, too.

Opponents of tax reform should challenge it on its merits, not with unfounded ethics concerns or falsehoods about the nature of the law itself.

