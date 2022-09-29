Only certain riots get condemnation

Can you believe it? Liz Cheney loses her re-election bid in the Wyoming primary by almost 40 points (a total wipeout), and the next minute she’s on TV comparing herself to Abe Lincoln and intimating her intention to run for president in 2024!
Good grief, Liz, have you no reality? You’ve been retired to pasture by your Cowboy State constitutents (the same ones whose interests you’ve ignored for the last several years). President? Pshaw!
Thankfully, the lingering stain of Cheney style misdoings (VP Dick Cheney’s lies involving Saddam Hussein’s WMD arsenal — which did not exist —helped to bring about the quagmire stemming from the U.S. invasion of Iraq) on Wyoming politics is toast (“done and dusted,” to quote a pithy Scottish cliche). Still, some things are worth documenting for posterity — lest we forget the damage self-serving politicos can wreak on the country.
Sadly, the personal Cheney vendetta against President Trump continues — consequential, perhaps, to his criticim of the George Bush administration and the collection of warmongers advocating aggression toward other countries or groups. Cheered on by Democrats and a corrupt national mainstream media, Ms. Cheney appears unaware that she’s being used. She remains a pitiful embarrassment — evoking and deserving contempt...
Which is true as well for Attorney General Merrick Garland whose hypocrisy (claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which his own behavior doesn’t conform) is paraded daily both in deed and utterance.
His declaration to not stand by idly as the health and welfare of officers (FBI agents, specifically) are jeopardized reeks of insincerity — given his less than tepid response to threats directed at so-called conservative Supreme Court justices.
Not only was the deceitful bureaucrat missing in action (failing to perform in accordance with his obligation to uphold the law), but he apparently swallowed his tongue, too (or was hiding under his desk).
Hardly a whisper did we hear — no words of condemnation for the demonstrators, no expression of sympathy for the families being targeted, and no apology or regretful acknowledgment of bias detailing his absence from duty.
Indeed, the double standard would be completely baffling; that is, if we weren’t already conditioned to it. Given countless tutorials demonstrating the DOJ’s commitment to a two-tiered system of justice (adopted and enforced by complicit Director Christopher Wray and any tag-along FBI subordinates content to do the Biden administration’s bidding) — no one need be surprised that people’s expectations have dwindled to a despairing state.
Truly, the national psyche of the majority populace is down in spirit, which translates to a change in thoughts and attitudes that impact our sense of self and the way we see others. Ergo, the woke ideology is an anomaly — essentially pitting one against another on the basis of race or sex or religion or age or whatever happens to be handy at the moment, which explains why our streets aren’t safe and crime is out of control.
Right on cue, weak-kneed state attorneys general, idiotic defund-the-police movements, and no cash bail policies have rendered the police largely hamstrung. And, literally no one has their back (Attorney General Garland and Director Christopher Wray included). They’re hung out to dry, so to speak, subject to the whims of incompetent mayors, duplicitous town boards, and highly politicized city councils. Law suits targeting cops are standard fare.
Of course, when you have a hodgepodge of power hungry, out-of-touch apparatchiks (socialists, Marxists, comrades in arms, etc.) committed to undermining virtually everything America stands for, both the police and a patriotic citizenry are essentially without potency, strength, authority or influence, which is why the November midterms and 2024 are crucial.
The only way to take this country back is by your vote. Make it count!