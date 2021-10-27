Madison County taxpayers recently learned that their consolidated property tax levy for the 2021-2022 fiscal year isn’t going to change much.
Norfolk residents, for example, will see a levy of $1.89 per $100 of assessed valuation as compared to $1.90 for the past year. Madison County’s levy is 37.42 cents per $100 of valuation, compared to 36.99 cents for the previous year. Like we said, not much of a change.
But those same taxpayers probably also have been made aware of how the federal government is pouring money into state and local government entities because of the COVID-19 pandemic — so much so that, in some cases, elected officials are not sure how they’re going to spend it all.
So, is it reasonable for taxpayers to wonder why — given all the extra federal funds made available — that tax levies didn’t decrease more for the new fiscal year?
Yes, that’s a reasonable question, but we believe there’s also a reasonable answer.
It’s pertinent to point out, for example, that while some government entities have been on the receiving end of pandemic aid, the assistance hasn’t been extended to all tax-levying governmental bodies.
It’s even more pertinent to remind taxpayers that the federal dollars come with guidelines and restrictions. Some are easy to abide by; others not so much.
The use of the federal funds is likely to be heavily scrutinized, so spending decisions can’t be made lightly. No one wants to be the subject of an audit or investigation by the federal government.
Many local governmental entities are — wisely, in our opinion — viewing the funds as an opportunity for one-time spending on projects or equipment that otherwise would not be feasible.
Why go down that route? From a political perspective, it’s the safest.
Imagine that you’re an elected official who is able to use an unexpected source of funding to significantly bring down property taxes for the coming year. You’re hailed as a financial hero by more than a few taxpayers.
Several months roll by, and even though that same elected official has consistently reminded taxpayers that the tax decrease was a one-time thing, an outcry erupts when the following year’s tax levy reverts to the significantly higher level. Emotions run high and memories are long come next Election Day.
That’s the kind of scenario that an elected official has nightmares about.
We are not naturally skeptical of local elected officials; we believe they have good intentions and seek to make the best possible decisions.
Being presented with extra federal funds may sound like an easy thing to deal with, but it’s more complicated than one might think. That’s what should be kept in mind regarding the new property tax levies and COVID-19 spending decisions.