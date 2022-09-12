In some economic development circles, hesitancy — perhaps even a bit of fear — was expressed when the topic of discussion was how automation might impact rural Nebraska’s economy: Would the introduction of automation — in manufacturing, in agriculture and other fields — eliminate the jobs of hard-working Nebraskans?
It’s time to revisit that issue, especially in light of the $25 million federal grant recently awarded to what’s known as the Heartland Robotics Cluster — a coalition of Nebraska entities, including Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The grant will largely focus on helping Nebraska become a national leader in automation and robotics.
Northeast’s portion of the grant includes the development and operation of a well-equipped fabrication lab geared to the workforce needs of local and area manufacturers, many of which generate products and serve clients that support the agriculture industry. The other focus area will be development of a robotics curriculum that ultimately will be shared with all of Nebraska’s community colleges.
If the old way of thinking about automation was still present, those focus areas at Northeast might be a cause of trepidation. Fortunately, a new — and better — way of thinking has replaced the old.
The reality is that Nebraska is grappling with serious economic challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic marked a seismic shift in the state’s workforce supply, creating the nation’s lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December 2021 of 1.7 percent — and Northeast Nebraska counties recorded an even lower rate.
If workers continue to be a scarce commodity, then automation, robotics, and manufacturing creativity are the only solutions. Manufacturers must do more with less. As a Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce official recently said, “We have no shot for growth without automation.”
That is what Northeast’s fab lab will accomplish — work with schools to build interest and foundational skills in manufacturing, and work with the approximately 75 area manufacturing firms and their 5,000-plus employees to introduce and enhance automation with the use of robotics.
That doesn’t mean the elimination of existing jobs, but it may mean changes in those jobs — new skills to learn, new areas of expertise to develop. One can argue that the workforce at a manufacturer will be in a far better position in terms of their employability once automation and robotics have been implemented and embraced.
That’s the exciting future that Northeast Nebraska and other rural areas can look forward to. Automation need no longer be worried about. It’s where the state’s economy is headed, and those hard-working Nebraskans can be an important and essential part of it.