When President Hugo Chavez was elected president of Venezuela in 1998, he confiscated private businesses, including the highly successful oil industry that once had the nation among the 10 wealthiest in the world.

The Venezuelan economy, which thrived during high oil prices from 1950 to the 1980s, went from arguably the strongest and most prosperous in South America to one that eventually fell apart. To be fair, the government-owned means of production actually survived for about a decade as socialism was experimented with. But cracks already were beginning to show before Chavez’s death in 2013.

The economy is now one of the weakest of all time, producing a fraction of what poverty-stricken Cuba produces, according to the magazine, “Reason,” which is a Libertarian magazine.

And Venezuela and its socialist experiment has become one of the most dangerous places to live or visit, with one of the top five murder rates in the world. There is civil unrest, poor health, kidnapping, and arbitrary arrest and detention of U.S. citizens.

The International Monetary Fund has indicated that inflation in 2019 was anywhere between 1 million and 10 million percent. The government has twice changed the name of the currency in recent years to try and build confidence and stabilize it. In 2019, Venezuela had the lowest average minimum salary, just $2 per month.

The once wealthy nation has become another example where socialism’s experiment has fallen short. While it promised equality and universal health care, it has resulted in a weakened work ethic and deaths and imprisonment to anyone who opposes the government leader.

Yet, there are many Americans who seem to think socialism could work. In October 2019, the Pew Research Center found that 42% of Americans expressed a positive view of it.

According to the Pew Research Center, Republicans, in particular, viewed socialism and capitalism in zero-sum terms. A large majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (68%) had both a positive impression of capitalism and a negative view of socialism. However, Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were more likely to view both terms positively; a plurality (38%) had a positive impression of both socialism and capitalism.

It’s hard to imagine why anyone would want to move toward a government system that results in gasoline shortages while living on one of the world’s largest oil reserves.

Granted, capitalism and all free market economies aren’t recession proof, but privately owned, free market economies still boast the highest production per capita — by far. High production leads to a higher standard of living for everyone.

Those temporary economic relapses are much better than living for decades without reliable supplies of electricity, water, food and gas.

