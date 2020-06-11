U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently weighed-in on the national protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. McConnell was quoted in the AP of asking why demonstrations are permissible but “prayer is still too dangerous.”
“Politicians are now picking and choosing within the First Amendment itself,” McConnell said.
And it isn’t just the limit on church service numbers that has people scratching their heads. For months, Americans have been told they need to stay home, practice social distancing, and recently — wear masks. These steps are needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
And while it does look like some protesters have tried to follow these guidelines, many have not. That leads some to see a liberal double-standard.
What makes it frustrating is that many Democrats called protesters out when they were protesting all the restrictions. Now, when Democrats refuse to speak out against the current protesters for violating social-distancing guidelines, their message is that the coronavirus directives are not needed — if the cause is right.
Some have suggested that churches and other groups should start calling their church services “protests” so they can get around the rules.
And of course, there are many liberals who argue that the protests are so important that they need to take place. But that argument is not scientific or medical. That makes it sound like the First Amendment should only apply when one group says it should.
Some health experts need to step up and explain this. Either the novel coronavirus is able to distinguish political movements or the Centers for Disease Control and others are playing politics.
And as we all know, playing politics erodes confidence in the health community and recommendations. There are starting to be signs that the lockdowns were too draconian and might have resulted in unnecessary economic damage.
Remember all the national TV broadcasters and politicians scolding the tens of thousands of Americans who were enjoying the weather in the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend? Many people stood shoulder to shoulder in pools, bars and businesses.
There were all kinds of warnings to expect a spike in COVID-19 cases. Yet last week, it was reported — hardly — that the large crowds over Memorial Day weekend did not lead to any more reported cases of COVID-19 around the Ozarks.
The CDC and politicians need to quit making this political or nobody will know when to believe their directed health measures.