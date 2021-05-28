To commemorate Memorial Day, the U.S. flag is flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon, then raised until sunset, in honor of the nation’s battle heroes.
But in the early days of our country, no regulations existed for flying the flag at half-staff. That changed in 1954 when President Dwight Eisenhower issued a proclamation that basically says the U.S. flag flies at half-staff when the nation or a state is in mourning.
During President Joe Biden’s first months in office, over an eight-week span, he ordered flags lowered five times. Those included deadly mass shootings in Indianapolis and near Atlanta, the killing of a Capitol police officer and the death of former Vice President Walter Mondale.
This week, flags were lowered again after a deadly shooting in San Jose, California. Also, earlier this month, flags initially were ordered to be lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day. But officials reversed course because the third Saturday in May is marked to honor Armed Forces Day — when flags are supposed to be full-staff.
“This ... is a once-in-a-decade scenario based on the flag code,” an unidentified person within the administration told the Washington Post. “As a result, flag code dictates that the flags should not be lowered.”
That code also dictates that after the death of the president or a former president, the flag should fly at half-staff for 30 days — the last time being for President George H.W. Bush in 2018. It is to fly 10 days at half-staff after the death of the vice president, the chief justice or a retired chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, or speaker of the House.
For an associate justice of the Supreme Court, a Cabinet member, a former vice president, the president pro tempore of the Senate and the majority and minority leaders in Congress, the flag is to be displayed at half-staff until interment. That happened last month with Mr. Mondale.
Our hope is that the president and lawmakers leave politics aside in making such calls.
That’s why we were heartened to see flags at half-staff at the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol this week in remembrance of former Sen. John Warner of Virginia.
Honoring their former colleague, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, praised Warner as a “consensus builder,” and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky called Warner a “principled patriot across the board.”
That’s the way it should be. Leave politics out of it and lower the flags as a sign of honor, not a political statement.