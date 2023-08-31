In light of the feedback we have received lately, we thought it might be helpful to review the paradigm laid out by the Founding Fathers for a free independent press.
As a daily news organization providing your news in print and online, our purpose is to fulfill the role of the Fourth Pillar — keep citizens informed and those in power accountable. That means we endeavor to report the news as unbiased as possible. Present all sides, the facts as they are shared. The goal is to help citizens stay accurately well informed so they can have an educated voice and vote.
The purpose of reporting is to inform, not influence. So many want their spin on an issue instead of the facts from all sides. Influencing is for the commentary page, not news reports.
We are not perfect, but that has been our ongoing commitment for generations. In the midst of stories, especially involving difficult issues, often all sides are upset with us because they feel we have been biased. We’ve noticed through the years that when multiple sides are upset, it usually means we are doing our job of just reporting the facts.
Now, on our Commentary page, we have an opinion. We don’t claim to have all the answers. We do lean to the conservative side. Ultimately, we strive to offer a forum where we can encourage all sides to debate and influence vigorously, albeit respectfully, knowing thorough debate leads to the best solutions for the issues that arise.
In print, our Commentary page offers “From the Left,” “From the Right,” “Your View” and “Our View.” Online, however, we only carry “Your View,” “From the Right” and “Our View” because the left is well-represented all across the web already.
Thank you, all of you, for your ongoing feedback, both when you encourage us and when you disagree. That is the essence of free speech and ensures a healthy democracy. You also help us to continually evaluate and evolve in our pursuit to better serve you and our community.
Let’s all stay humble and teachable. Let’s be sure and listen to each other as we debate. As the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron.
But in the midst of our discourse let’s not lose sight of the big picture. We may not always agree on policy, programs, etc., but at the end of the day, we are all Americans.
- This is our democracy. This is our community. Ultimately, we all want a free, healthy, vibrant community and country.