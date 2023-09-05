Court challenges were to be expected after a majority of Nebraska lawmakers and Gov. Jim Pillen were successful in passing legislation earlier this year that features transgender health restrictions.
The Let Them Grow Act, which doesn’t take effect until Oct. 1, includes a ban on gender-altering surgery for those under 19 as well as restricts use of puberty blockers and hormone treatments. But it leaves details of those restrictions up to the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Timothy Tesmer, who has said the pertinent guidelines may not be finished by next month.
Legal action filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood continues in the court system. The primary argument in the suit is that the Legislature’s packaging of the transgender care restrictions with abortion restrictions violates the single-subject rule in the Nebraska Constitution.
In the meantime, it’s worthwhile to take note of court rulings in other states that pertain to the transgender issue.
In Alabama, for example, a federal panel recently ruled that the state’s ban on medical care for transgender youth can go into effect, reversing an injunction from a lower court judge issued last year.
“The plaintiffs have not presented any authority that supports the existence of a constitutional right to ‘treat children with transitioning medications subject to medically accepted standards,’” said the opinion from U.S. Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa of the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Alabama’s 2022 ban is stricter than Nebraska’s law in that it makes it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a physician to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to a person under the age of 19.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall made a key point when he said the ruling reinforced the state’s authority to “safeguard the physical and psychological well being of minors.”
While that ruling is welcomed by supporters of Nebraska’s legislation, it should be noted that a federal judge blocked a similar ban on hormone therapy in Georgia. In that case, the judge said the hormone treatments were safe and critical to the well-being of those receiving them.
U.S. District Judge Liles Burke wrote, “The record shows that at least 22 major medical associations in the United States endorse transitioning medications as well-established, evidence-based treatments for gender dysphoria in minors.”
The point here is that it’s difficult to predict how legislation dealing with transgender care will fare in the court system. Each state’s law is somewhat different and the circumstances surrounding their passage — such as the Nebraska issue of packaging legislation — add another twist to the situation.
The uncertainty serves as a reminder that those in support of what Nebraska lawmakers accomplished earlier this year need to be vigilant in monitoring the situation and be ready to continue the fight if rulings go against them.