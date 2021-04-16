The news isn’t good for America when it comes to children living with their parents.
As the U.S. Census points out, living with two parents has historically been the nation’s most common children’s living arrangement. In 1968, about 60 million (85%) U.S. children under 18 lived with two parents. But this number dipped between 1968 and 2020 when both the percentage and overall number of children living with two parents declined.
By 2020, although this living arrangement continued to be the most common for children, the number of children living with two parents had slipped to 51.3 million (70%).
Children living with a mother only is the second most common U.S. living arrangement, a number that has doubled since 1968. About 7.6 million children (11%) lived with their mother only in 1968 compared with 15.3 million (21%) in 2020.
The number of children living with their father only, although still small, more than quadrupled from 0.8 million (1%) to 3.3 million (4.5%) between 1968 and 2020.
We’re well aware of countless examples of children who grew up happy and had productive lives while growing up with just one parent. But we also know there are countless numbers of people who had two parents at home who had trouble in life.
The concern, however, is that study after study has found that one-parent homes — especially when fathers are absent — are more likely to lead to a range of problems. Children without their fathers may feel abandonment. Studies indicate that it may come from a lack of trust and result in a heightened sense of anger.
The Minnesota Psychological Association (MPA) found that as “a child grows into adolescence and young adulthood, these problems may contribute to contact with the criminal justice system, use of illicit substances, as well as a variety of mental health problems. These consequences may result in interpersonal dilemmas including the inability to develop strong social bonds.” For example, anger stemming from abandonment can make it difficult for juveniles to establish friendships and relationships.
The MPA also found that attachment issues, child abuse, childhood obesity, gang involvement, poor school performance, poverty and homelessness also are more common when there is only one parent.
We believe the nation should return to encouraging two-parent homes, whether that be in the form of providing additional tax breaks, having the media promote two-parent families or use of other strategies. The bottom line is that structure is important for children, and the best structure is a two-parent family.