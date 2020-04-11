Vote 2020 NDN

Don’t let COVID-19 keep you from voting — or volunteering.

In this space last week, we encouraged voters to heed the advice of Anne Pruss, Madison County’s clerk and election commissioner, and request a ballot to vote by mail to limit the further spread of COVID-19.

While this may seem counterintuitive, we’re also encouraging residents to volunteer at the polls.

In addition to mail ballots, the county still plans to offer the traditional method of voters filling out their ballots at polling stations around the county, and that requires poll workers — which Pruss said she still needs.

Unfortunately, many of the poll workers are in their 70s and 80s. That’s a concern because voters could be carrying the COVID-19 virus, show no signs and spread it to the poll workers.

As mentioned last week, the county will disinfect voting areas and try to prevent any possible virus from spreading. The state will provide sanitary wipes and hand gels, masks and gloves at each of the polling sites. Voters also will get their own pen if they go to the polling location.

Pruss said many of the poll workers have committed years of service. They want to work regardless of the virus. Similar concerns also forced the Good Neighbors to close its food pantry this week unless an emergency arises. Like the election workers, Good Neighbors volunteers also want to help out regardless, but many are at an age when they need to protect their immunity from the coronavirus.

But given the current situation, we think this would be a good time for a new generation to step up and volunteer — whether it be helping to feed the hungry or learning what it takes to serve as a poll worker. With many people out of work or having hours cut, here’s one way to get out of the house and see what Election Day is like from the other side. Maybe these workers will assist, both now and possibly in the future.

Hopefully in future elections, they will be experienced and comfortable with the job. And for those interested in serving as a poll worker, all they have to do is contact the county clerk’s office.

So here’s the call: Vote and volunteer.

Tags

In other news

Save the newspapers, freedom

Save the newspapers, freedom

I confess to a certain self-interest in today’s column. The media, especially newspapers, are in trouble. Conservatives like myself have been relentless in attacking their collective bias over the years, but as more of them fold or reduce staff, it is crucial the institution be saved.

Hawaii hit hard by lockdown

Hawaii hit hard by lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic, and the Hawaiian government’s response to it, has devastated the state. If Hawaii is lucky, three years from now the state will recover and once again be a favorite tourist destination. For today, however, Gov. David Ige has asked tourists to stay away from the isla…

Jesus provides hope

Jesus provides hope

Easter is the most important holiday for Christians. It is the day that believers celebrate Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, enabling His followers to be assured of a place in heaven.

COVID-19 proposal falls short

COVID-19 proposal falls short

At 9 a.m. on a recent day off, I stood in line outside Trader Joe’s with a handful of others over 60, trying to keep a reasonable social distance. We were waiting for the greeter to wipe down the shopping cart handle and invite us in, a few at a time.

Nature's lessons can be harsh

Nature's lessons can be harsh

Let me share a bit of homespun philosophy based on a healthy dose of personal experience dating to decades past (in a previous century no less) — before the advent of comparatively easier adjustments to life’s surprises as in 2020.