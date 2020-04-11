Don’t let COVID-19 keep you from voting — or volunteering.
In this space last week, we encouraged voters to heed the advice of Anne Pruss, Madison County’s clerk and election commissioner, and request a ballot to vote by mail to limit the further spread of COVID-19.
While this may seem counterintuitive, we’re also encouraging residents to volunteer at the polls.
In addition to mail ballots, the county still plans to offer the traditional method of voters filling out their ballots at polling stations around the county, and that requires poll workers — which Pruss said she still needs.
Unfortunately, many of the poll workers are in their 70s and 80s. That’s a concern because voters could be carrying the COVID-19 virus, show no signs and spread it to the poll workers.
As mentioned last week, the county will disinfect voting areas and try to prevent any possible virus from spreading. The state will provide sanitary wipes and hand gels, masks and gloves at each of the polling sites. Voters also will get their own pen if they go to the polling location.
Pruss said many of the poll workers have committed years of service. They want to work regardless of the virus. Similar concerns also forced the Good Neighbors to close its food pantry this week unless an emergency arises. Like the election workers, Good Neighbors volunteers also want to help out regardless, but many are at an age when they need to protect their immunity from the coronavirus.
But given the current situation, we think this would be a good time for a new generation to step up and volunteer — whether it be helping to feed the hungry or learning what it takes to serve as a poll worker. With many people out of work or having hours cut, here’s one way to get out of the house and see what Election Day is like from the other side. Maybe these workers will assist, both now and possibly in the future.
Hopefully in future elections, they will be experienced and comfortable with the job. And for those interested in serving as a poll worker, all they have to do is contact the county clerk’s office.
So here’s the call: Vote and volunteer.