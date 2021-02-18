As the country slowly opens up again from the pandemic, those who value attending church regularly might want to consider returning to services — if they haven’t done so already.
Barna Group, which is a research and resource organization focused on the intersection of faith and culture, indicates that among practicing Christians, more than half (53%) said they have streamed their regular church services online within the past four weeks.
Practicing Christians are identified as those who identify as Christian, agree strongly that faith is very important in their lives and attended church at least monthly prior to COVID-19.
Another 34% admits to streaming a different church service, or “church hopping” digitally.
Finally, 32% of practicing Christians indicate they have done neither of these things. That means almost one-third of them aren’t practicing any more.
Baptist News Global reported that in the pandemic’s early days, online church attendance surged. “Churches reported engaging more people through social media than they ever could have in-person before COVID. Since Easter, however, the surge has become a slump.”
Another more recent Barna survey found nearly half of the regular pre-COVID churchgoers hadn’t watched a single service online in the past four weeks.
These are challenging times for churches. Anyone who has attended church since the pandemic has witnessed how church leaders are trying to help people practice their faith safely.
This includes no handshakes or close contact, social distancing, parishioners wearing masks and pastors wearing masks during at least parts of the services.
Some places, such as California, ordered churches to be closed. Even after they opened, many didn’t return. It seems as though what many people once considered essential in their lives is no longer.
Although some of the nation’s churchgoers have continued to attend throughout the pandemic, significant numbers did not. Who knows if it is for the time being or will be permanent — even after the pandemic ends?
Declining church attendance is nothing new. At one time, it was almost a given. Children attended with their parents on a regular or weekly basis. Then when they grew older and married, they brought their children. They continued to attend after the children left until they became older.
For those who believe in God, the benefits of regular church attendance are well-known. It helps us strengthen our faith, allows us to feel better about ourselves, enables us to recognize we are part of something bigger and fills a desire to give thanks and praise to a wondrous God. For believers, attending church is not a chore. It is life sustaining.