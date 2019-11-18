Norfolk

The Northeast Community College campus — which, as noted in this space Saturday, was home to two completed buildings and two under construction in 1973 — now boasts 27 buildings with classroom and lab facilities.

In 1973, the college served approximately 800 credit students and offered 39 programs of study. Northeast now offers more than 80 programs and concentrations of study. In 2017-18, total credit enrollment was 6,541 students and non-credit enrollment was 6,564.

That’s a credit to past Northeast presidents, board members and faculty — not to mention the admirable job that Mary Honke and Steve Schram have done twice as interim co-presidents.

Now they’ll be handing the reins to Dr. Leah Barrett, who has said all the right things so far.

"This is the one institution that spoke to my family and to me," she said.

Dr. Barrett will start at Northeast in January after 3½ years as vice president of student affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College District, where she oversaw 10 directors across the college’s Sheridan and Gillette campuses.

"She is perfectly ready to be a president of a community college," Dr. Walter Tribley, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, told the Sheridan Press. "She is going to be a great president."

But she has big shoes to fill.

Under Dr. Michael Chipps’ watch, the college expanded its footprint with new campus facilities in O’Neill and West Point.

The college was named by Aspen Institute as one of America’s top 10 community colleges.

And he’s laid out a vision for the future with the $23 million Agriculture & Water Center for Excellence.

"Your leadership has shaped numerous lives and communities for the better," state Sen. Jim Scheer wrote in a letter to Chipps. "Your impact on Northeast Nebraska through your time with us at Northeast Community College is significant. Because of your leadership, Northeast is on a strong path to remain a community powerhouse for decades to come."

Welcome to Norfolk, Dr. Barrett, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for this "community powerhouse."

Foundation hitting milestone

This year, Nebraska Community Foundation celebrates 25 years of community-building from the ground up. I have had the honor of helping to lead this remarkable organization for more than 20 of those years.

What about humans? -- Marge Schlautman

HOWELLS — I’m sending a response to the writer of "Concerns for the chicken." Seriously! Concern for the chicken. I hope you would have the same passion for the treatment of the unborn/born, babies/children, and all of humanity who are slaughtered daily, as you do for the chicken.

Re-gluing the GOP after deceit

Famous Republicans we once respected for their patriotism have been all over our news screens, appearing politically panicked — even unglued — over truths we’ll all finally be able to see and hear for ourselves soon.

Republicans tethered to toxic Trump

The lesson of the 2019 state elections confirmed the lesson of the 2018 congressional midterms: Donald Trump can stage all the demagogic rallies he wants, but he’s powerless to reverse the GOP’s hemorrhaging in the populous suburbs.

The importance of 'no-men'

Shortly after Jim Bakker’s release from prison in July 1994, I invited the disgraced TV evangelist to my home. There was an important question I wanted to ask him.

Real origin of civilization -- Elsie Liewer

Archaeology and anthropology seek to provide insight into the origins of civilization and culture. These disciplines generally use an evolutionary model in trying to understand human origins, overlooking the biblical record. The Bible has the real keys to understanding human origins.