The Northeast Community College campus — which, as noted in this space Saturday, was home to two completed buildings and two under construction in 1973 — now boasts 27 buildings with classroom and lab facilities.
In 1973, the college served approximately 800 credit students and offered 39 programs of study. Northeast now offers more than 80 programs and concentrations of study. In 2017-18, total credit enrollment was 6,541 students and non-credit enrollment was 6,564.
That’s a credit to past Northeast presidents, board members and faculty — not to mention the admirable job that Mary Honke and Steve Schram have done twice as interim co-presidents.
Now they’ll be handing the reins to Dr. Leah Barrett, who has said all the right things so far.
"This is the one institution that spoke to my family and to me," she said.
Dr. Barrett will start at Northeast in January after 3½ years as vice president of student affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College District, where she oversaw 10 directors across the college’s Sheridan and Gillette campuses.
"She is perfectly ready to be a president of a community college," Dr. Walter Tribley, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, told the Sheridan Press. "She is going to be a great president."
But she has big shoes to fill.
Under Dr. Michael Chipps’ watch, the college expanded its footprint with new campus facilities in O’Neill and West Point.
The college was named by Aspen Institute as one of America’s top 10 community colleges.
And he’s laid out a vision for the future with the $23 million Agriculture & Water Center for Excellence.
"Your leadership has shaped numerous lives and communities for the better," state Sen. Jim Scheer wrote in a letter to Chipps. "Your impact on Northeast Nebraska through your time with us at Northeast Community College is significant. Because of your leadership, Northeast is on a strong path to remain a community powerhouse for decades to come."
Welcome to Norfolk, Dr. Barrett, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for this "community powerhouse."