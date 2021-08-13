Years from now, many people might first remember the Tokyo Olympics for COVID-19 and political statements, but that doesn’t diminish one of the greatest underdog stories that happened.
In case you missed it, a 27-year-old American running in just her third marathon took home the bronze in the women’s division while competing in 100-degree heat. Molly Seidel’s story could be made into an inspirational movie.
“With about 4 miles to go of that race, when I was sitting right around that fourth, third place, and I didn’t know whether or not I was going to medal, it was getting really, really tough,” Ms. Seidel said recently while interviewed on network television. “I just started mouthing it to myself and was just hoping and praying that I’d be able to keep pushing through to the finish line and come away with a medal.”
The “mouthing it” was a prayer to St. Jude. Ms. Seidel credited the prayer with helping her to become the first U.S. woman marathon runner to earn a medal at the Olympics since 2004.
For those unfamiliar, many Catholics consider St. Jude the patron saint of lost causes. Many people might associate St. Jude with the late actor Danny Thomas, who helped to lead efforts to build the world-class hospital for children in Memphis, Tennessee. Since the 1950s, that hospital has pioneered treatments that have helped thousands of children recover from cancer at no cost to their families.
Mr. Thomas credited his successes to prayers to St. Jude to intervene to God on his behalf, then helped to lead efforts to build the hospital to help make St. Jude, one of Jesus’ apostles, more well-known.
Back to Molly Seidel. Also amazing is the fact that the first marathon she ever ran was in February when she finished second at the U.S. Olympic trials.
Even so, Ms. Seidel already had proven herself to be an elite distance runner. She was an NCAA cross country champion at Notre Dame and won NCAA titles in the 3,000-, 5,000- and 10,000-meter races. Still, 10,000 meters is less than one-fourth of the 26.2 miles of a marathon. And at the Olympics, Ms. Seidel was competing with athletes from all over the world who had trained most of their lives for the long distance.
There’s more. Ms. Seidel battles an eating disorder. She told ESPN that eating disorders are “a shockingly common part of collegiate distance running, and it is all too familiar in this sport to watch a young woman succeed for a short time, crash from low body weight and energy availability, and never be heard from again.”
To many of us, Molly Seidel’s competitive spirit and ability to overcome so much can provide inspiration. And as Ms. Seidel has pointed out, belief in a higher power can help us to persevere and conquer the challenges we face daily.