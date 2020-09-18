Nothing seems off limits when it comes to attacking Trump

Between social media and books written by reporters and former press secretaries, the media has probably never been under closer scrutiny. The dishonesty of reporters can be disheartening, especially when it comes to how President Donald Trump gets perceived.
In her book, “Speaking for Myself” that came out last week, Sarah Huckabee Sanders discusses some of her observations of the press and other matters while working as press secretary for President Trump during the first two and a half years of his term.
“In the Trump era, many liberals who preached tolerance were guilty of hateful displays of intolerance. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) was spiraling out of control,” Huckabee Sanders writes.
She said that while some people told her she had a hard job fighting back against Trump’s critics, that was never the hardest part of her job. In fact, she said, she was proud of the achievements of the administration and was eager to defend Trump’s policies. No, the hardest part was worrying about the safety of her family, including her three children, she wrote.
That included threats against her. She told the story of when she and her family started to dine in a Lexington, Virginia, restaurant in 2018. The owner asked to speak to her privately. Outside on the patio, the owner told her she was a “terrible person” and asked her to leave. Huckabee Sanders said she told her husband, so they quietly left and the rest of the group went to dinner across the street at another restaurant. The owner of the first restaurant and a group of her friends then went across the street “to protest and harass my family at the other restaurant as well,” she wrote.
The story ended up going viral on Twitter as it was shared from a worker at the first restaurant. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California, offered an opinion. “If you see anybody from that (administration) in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gas station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”
Sanders Huckabee noted that the Washington Post gave a false account of the evening, mentioning nothing about the owners of the restaurant trying to video her and her family and not mentioning that the owners went on to harass them at another restaurant.
It was after that incident that President Trump learned that Huckabee Sanders didn’t have Secret Service protection. Soon she had someone with her 24 hours a day, as well as at her home around the clock.
Until this book was written, did anybody even know that the first restaurant owners continued to harass Huckabee Sanders and her group? It should not come to this. Is that how we want the future to be? If we disagree with someone’s policies, it should not be OK to threaten or ridicule them.