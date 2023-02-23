The Killers, one of the most popular rock bands over the past 20 years, will open Steelhouse Omaha, a new, intimate venue near the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha. The inaugural event will be ushered in by a band that has performed all over the world and has popularity that spans generations, but is especially popular among the 18- to 45-year-old age range.
So it probably wasn’t too surprising for those who tried to get tickets online at 10 a.m. last Friday that they were sold out by 10:06 a.m. Tickets for all seats were $75, which is quite a bargain in this day and age for a concert, especially a group like this.
We know of people who were within the first 850 waiting at ticketmaster.com who didn’t get tickets. That means that many people probably purchased multiple tickets. What was probably most disappointing for fans is that by 10:30 a.m., tickets for the performance were being offered for resell at a minimum of $296. Many were even higher.
This isn’t the first time this has happened. If anybody has attended a concert in recent years, they are sure to have encountered similar frustrations. And it happens beyond the music industry. But can anything be done?
We recognize that the United States is a capitalist society, and people have a right to resell tickets. And to be fair, there can be things that come up or plans change. But less than 30 minutes after tickets were purchased, they are being resold? And then at more than three times the face value?
“The band usually plays in arenas, and Steelhouse’s capacity is 3,000, so we’re not surprised that this show sold out so quickly for opening night. We have a lot more great shows coming so that everyone will have a chance to experience Steelhouse Omaha,” said Joan Squires, Omaha Performing Arts president.
It is difficult to blame the venue or performers, who cannot control what ticket buyers do. Or can they?
Pearl Jam, which has been notorious for trying to keep fans from having to pay exorbitant prices on the secondary market, worked with ticketmaster to prevent it. Those who purchased tickets on a recent tour but couldn’t attend could sell through the “Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange.” No additional fees were charged.
We are sure with all the problems in the world, this hardly merits legislation. It should be something concert promoters and artists are able to work out.
If not, the only other possibility would be for fans to simply stop buying tickets on the secondary market. In a free market economy, greatly reduced demand equals excess supply. When some of these extreme profiteers are left with unsold tickets and lose money, they are bound to end the practice.