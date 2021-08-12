A new agreement between Northeast Community College and Wayne State College could strengthen the region’s industrial technology workforce. The presidents of the colleges recently signed a memorandum of agreement that creates the associate of applied science/bachelor of science technology program.
With the agreement, Northeast graduates who complete their associate degrees can transfer all of their completed academic credits to Wayne State to study industrial technology and earn bachelor’s degrees.
“Northeast Community College is looking for opportunities to give our students options beyond the AAS degree and this agreement does that,” said Dr. Leah Barrett, Northeast president. “In addition, with fewer industrial technology faculty in high schools, this may also help fill that pipeline. Combining AAS and bachelor degrees creates a pathway for our students to continue their education, which will lead to more opportunities that may include higher paying supervisory or management positions.”
Dr. Marysz Rames, Wayne State president, said her college is excited as well. “Wayne State’s work with Northeast on this program demonstrates the effectiveness of two powerhouse regional schools coming together to directly benefit students and support the Nebraska economy. Additionally, this unique agreement allows Wayne State to accept up to 80 credit hours rather than the usual 60, which lets us meet students where they are in their community college experience.”
The partnership makes sense. Both colleges are close to one another. That enables students to simultaneously enroll in both schools.
And students who transfer get to experience two different kinds of colleges while being exposed to different professors and ways of thinking. They also experience different cities and friends, making them more well-rounded.
The agreement covers agriculture, business services, computer, construction, drafting, industrial management, industrial trades, management services, manufacturing and safety-related occupations. Transfer students from Northeast will have the opportunity to apply for transfer student scholarships through Wayne State.
So, how much earning power could that bachelor’s degree be worth? The colleges noted that bachelor degrees in technical fields could earn graduates over $600,000 more than individuals with a two-year degree over a 40-year working career, based on figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. Such degrees can also lead to increased job opportunities.
It’s encouraging for everyone in the community when institutions cooperate. Students, employers and taxpayers all will be better served because of this agreement.