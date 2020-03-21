NDN logo

The COVID-19 outbreak has overshadowed stories of Nebraskans’ resiliency after devastating flooding hit the state last March.

The flooding last March has been followed exactly a year later by an unprecedented virus outbreak that has shut down schools, businesses and restaurants across much of the country. We shudder to see what happens next March.

But first, Northeast and North Central Nebraskans should be commended for their efforts to rebuild. The stories are numerous as countless families around the region were forced to evacuate ­­— many of whom returned to find their homes uninhabitable.

— Construction crews should be commended for working around the clock to get bridges and roads repaired. In parts of the region, commute times increased dramatically because of closed roads and bridges. Now, nearly all roads and most bridges have been repaired and reopened. Plans are now completed for all repairs on bridges or for complete replacement. Construction continues on the remaining closures and damaged roadways. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, there were 27 damaged state bridges, an estimated 200 miles of pavement requiring repairs, an estimated $130 million in damage to the state highway system and $60 million in estimated damages to local roads on federal aid routes.

— We are heartened by stories of residents coming together to help businesses get back on their feet ­— such as the Country Cafe in Niobrara, which was covered in ice chunks, yet still was able to reopen less than three months later. “We are very blessed; volunteers and donations came from near and far,” restaurant owner Laura Sucha said. In Verdigre, a town of fewer than 600 residents, “the Sunday after the flood, we had 250 workers in town,” said Theresa Pavlik, who helps operate the community’s thrift store called The Carousel.

— County and city officials also should be commended for patience and running tight budgets amid unprecedented damage amounts. Counties and towns are still waiting for FEMA funding a year later ­— which is commonplace. Boyd County, for instance, has spent almost its entire budget ­— $1.7 million — to repair essential roads. The county has had to take out a $500,000 loan to help keep it afloat. Cedar County has suffered about $906,000 in damages so far. Cuming County is still awaiting fund for flooding repairs ­— from 2018.

— And, finally, residents should be commended for preparing for another such event in the future.

In the short term, with soils saturated and streams running high, the region faces an ongoing, higher-than-average risk of widespread flooding. So residents in such towns as Verdigre have filled sandbags to be used in case of flooding this spring. In the longer term, Osmond is looking at possibly building a levee to protect the town. Norfolkans knows the benefits of city leaders having such foresight, with the city’s flood control rerouting water around the city and sparing it from flooding.

