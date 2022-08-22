If there seems to be quite a few community celebrations taking place in Northeast Nebraska recently, that would be correct.
Consider Plainview, Brunswick, Wayne and Neligh as prime examples:
* In Plainview, residents gathered in Chilvers Park earlier this month for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its park improvement project that resulted in the renovation of tennis courts into a colorful combination basketball, tennis, pickleball and foursquare recreation area.
* On tap in Brunswick is the dedication of what’s being referred to as a musical park — playground equipment that plays music when in use.
* In Wayne earlier this month, supporters of the Wayne Area Legacy Fund celebrated its fifth anniversary of existence by entering the final phase of a 90-day campaign to raise $100,000 for its community fund.
* In Neligh last Monday, residents celebrated the success of a fundraising challenge issued by the Blackburn family that has resulted in donations and pledges reaching $500,000.
The common thread in all these examples is the energetic and enthusiastic presence of community funds affiliated with the Nebraska Community Fund, all of which have goals to help enhance and improve their communities through the raising of money for specific projects or unrestricted endowments that then allow for grants to be issued for civic improvements.
The Plainview/Brunswick Community Fund members, for example, have been busy not only shepherding the two park improvement projects, but also raising funds for a new unrestricted endowment as well as money for a proposed community center. In all, more than $265,000 has been raised for the four different projects in less than 18 months.
The volunteers associated with these community funds understand the importance of these efforts. So do those who volunteer their time with other kinds of civic improvement efforts throughout Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
The enthusiasm being shown is impressive to witness. It bodes well for the future of this corner of the state, which continues to deal with population losses. But just as Norfolk has been focusing on quality-of-life amenities, so, too, are other area communities.
The availability of jobs remains vitally important in a community. So, too, are quality housing options, school systems and childcare services.
Adding to those are those tangible and intangible factors that make a community a desirable place to live. That’s what many area communities are successfully pursuing for the benefit of all.