With its recent groundbreaking event for expanded facilities in South Sioux City, Northeast Community College continues to display its commitment to aligning with Nebraska’s future workforce needs.
An 11,600-square-foot, commercial driver’s license (CDL) truck driving training facility and an adjacent truck driving range — as well as a 1,500-square-foot addition to Northeast’s existing industrial training building to increase capacity of the welding program — will be located just to the west of the main extended campus building at 1001 College Way in South Sioux City.
Work on the truck driving range already has begun. Construction on the new CDL facility and expansion of the industrial training building will begin this fall with completion in time for the fall 2024 semester.
Funds for the two projects have primarily come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with other federal grant funds and donations. Additionally, Northeast will use funds from a U.S. Department of Labor community funding appropriations request. No college funds are being used.
The projects will allow Northeast to meet increased employer requests for workers with specialized skills and will also help foster business growth in the region.
Dr. Leah Barrett, president of Northeast, said the Sept. 1 groundbreaking was symbolic of the college’s commitment to workforce development.
“Northeast Community College is a mission-driven institution as all these actions demonstrate. We strive to be a great place for students, staff and faculty to think, act and work,” Barrett said. “We are pleased we have the partnerships in place to respond quickly to meet needs as they arise in industry, such as the need for more truck drivers and welders.”
The goal of Nebraska Legislative Resolution 335 is that at least 70% of 25- to 34-year-old Nebraskans have a degree, certificate, diploma or other postsecondary or industry-recognized credential with economic value by 2030.
We agree.
Having capable schools and ever-evolving postsecondary institutions is vital to ensuring a prosperous future for Nebraska. And when colleges commit to meeting the needs of the state’s employers, Nebraskans are bound to see a positive impact being made on their well-being.
Gov. Jim Pillen often stresses the importance of expanding opportunities for young people, whose education will play a major role in the future of Nebraska.
Through its expansion, Northeast is certainly doing its part to ensure that young people possess the tools to help meet the state’s business and industry needs.