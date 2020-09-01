Like many other coaches around the region, Norfolk High football coach Tom Olson had a simple goal for his players coming into the season.
“We’re not looking at wins. We’re not looking at the playoffs or anything like that,” the longtime Panther coach. “We just want to get to the first game.”
Consider that mission accomplished for all three high schools in various sports, whether it be football, volleyball, golf, tennis or cross country. All three city high school football teams won their openers.
For Norfolk, also consider it a win-win after the Panthers’ season-opening 21-7 victory against Bellevue East last Friday night. Just weeks before the season even started, Norfolk High had to scramble to find a different opening-week opponent after Omaha Public Schools announced it would cancel all extracurricular activities through mid-October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In all sports — not just football — coaches outline their expectations for the season. Those have been thrown out the window as we embark on an uncertain high school fall sports season.
Look at this sampling of comments from the Daily News’ fall sports preview in last Thursday’s paper.
“We’re just so determined to make this season happen and make the most of every moment, knowing that at any time, something could happen. But, we’ll take it game by game and love every minute of it that we get together.” — Lutheran High volleyball coach Kathy Gebhardt
“We are day-to-day in what we can do. So, it’s like win the day in what you can do. I’m not worried about two weeks from now, I’m not worried about next Friday, I’m worried about what we’re going to do to get better tomorrow.” — Norfolk High boys cross country coach Aaron Bradley
“We’ve been told it could be the day of the tournament, the day before where it gets canceled. If it comes to another tournament getting canceled, we could look at another tournament to potentially get into.” — Norfolk Catholic girls golf coach Emily Duncan
“Our athletic director has told us to be ready for day-to-day changes. Anything can happen on any given day, so we’re ready for that. But again, we’re preparing like normal.” — Norfolk High girls golf coach Lance Kosch
“We just want to play. That’s it.” — Norfolk High boys tennis coach Kelly Krueger
So far, so good.
Coaches constantly harp on their teams to not look ahead and concentrate on one game at a time. Now, from the high school level on down, it’s on to the next week.