Suicide used to be a topic that rarely was discussed except behind closed doors. It’s easy to understand why. It brings a lot of pain. It also can bring up questions that usually cannot be answered.
During September, which is National Suicide Awareness Prevention month, the National Association of Social Workers-Nebraska chapter honored Norfolkans Donna Wolff and Andres Sandoval as Public Citizens for 2019.
Wolff and Sandoval are known for their expertise on suicide prevention. By now, many Norfolkans and area residents are familiar with Wolff, who lost her 18-year-old son, Zebulun, to suicide 10 years ago.
Following that experience, Ms. Wolff was determined to have something positive come from her son’s death. She has become knowledgeable on the topics of suicide, mental health, and depression.
She wants others to know that it’s acceptable to speak about these topics, and that those impacted can survive and even thrive after a suicide loss.
Andres Sandoval is an outreach and eligibility specialist at the Norfolk Community Health Care Clinic. He is a suicide prevention trainer through the Question, Persuade, Refer Institute and he is the only civilian teaching the Livingworks program SafeTALK in Nebraska.
Together, they started the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition in Norfolk about nine years ago. Sandoval has applied for grants, provided information about the coalition, and done planning for the project.
Wolff facilitates support groups for those impacted by suicide in Norfolk and Columbus.
The coalition has brought speakers on the topic of suicide prevention and awareness to Northeast Nebraska.
Like the Nebraska chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, we appreciate the important work that Wolff and Sandoval have done. It has enhanced the lives of many Nebraskans.
We also appreciate that resources are now directed to try to address this public-health problem, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control lists at the 10th leading cause of death in this country.
It’s a complex problem with any number of reasons, including relationship problems, substance abuse, mental health issues and financial problems.
We think it is appropriate to recognize those who are willing to help people with the traumas that can make some people lose hope.
It is impossible to measure all the good that has been brought by the work of Wolff and Sandoval.