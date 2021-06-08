Education has been called “the great equalizer.”
In modern society, the more knowledge and skills people obtain, the more opportunities they will have to achieve better lives. And in this global economy, that’s as true in Norfolk as it is in urban cities or even other countries.
Dr. N.P. Patel and his wife, Sudha, are natives of India and naturally concerned about its residents. The urologist and his wife regularly travel there to visit family and visit the Dr. N.P. Patel Poly-Technical College in Jotana, which is in the northwest part of the country.
Dr. Patel founded it more than 10 years ago in his hometown. It includes a clinic, 20-bed hospital and institute where disciplines are learned, including engineering and teaching.
Dr. Patel has contributed about $2 million since he founded the hospital and institute. Recently he donated another $100,000 toward it, with hopes that others will also contribute to the hospital or help others who are less fortunate.
The Patels know firsthand the importance of education. Dr. Patel said he received a good education and had everything he needed growing up. He graduated valedictorian of a class of about 100 people and went to college in a big city, then to a medical school. The hospital with the medical school was one of the biggest in the world at the time — with more than 2,500 beds.
It is encouraging to see that giving never goes out of style. And while college isn’t for everyone, not everybody gets a chance to decide, especially in a country where millions live in poverty without adequate food and safe drinking water.
Dr. Patel’s hospital and technological institute not only help improve the lives of some of India’s poor, but a foundation also has been set up to help those who qualify for further education but can’t afford it. The result is many men and women from India are able to learn and obtain the skills to help their fellow residents.
And as Dr. Patel points out, the poor don’t just live in India. There are poor in the United States, including Nebraska where hospitals sometimes treat patients unable to pay for their care.
“I just want to encourage others to help,” Patel said.
While Dr. Patel downplays his role and says he is doing what all people with means should do, not everyone is willing to do as much. He and his wife serve as an excellent example to be followed.