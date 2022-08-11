On the exterior of the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln, there’s an inscription above the north door that reads, “The Salvation of the State is watchfulness in the citizen.” In other words, the state or government can be saved by alert citizens paying attention.
Norfolk recently experienced one of those situations. On Monday evening, the Norfolk City Council’s scheduled working session was cut short when a citizen raised concerns about the meeting possibly being a violation of the state’s open meetings act.
Jim McKenzie raised four concerns at the start of the meeting, which was scheduled to include a budget discussion for a November ballot initiative of a half-percent sales tax. One of the concerns that Mr. McKenzie raised was that there were no minutes of the previous work session on the city’s website. He said the statute requires the minutes to be posted within 10 days or prior to the next meeting. The last working session was a week prior to Monday’s meeting.
Mr. McKenzie referenced Statute 84-1413, which was revised on July 31. Among other things, the statute requires that meetings, minutes, roll call vote, secret ballot, agenda and minutes are required on a website under certain conditions, including before the next meeting or by 10 days after the meeting ended. The minutes also shall remain available on the public website for at least six months. Mr. McKenzie also cautioned the council because Nebraska statute provides that anyone who knowingly violates the open meetings act is guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor for a first offense.
Danielle Myers-Noelle, city attorney, said she was caught off guard by Mr. McKenzie’s comments. After review and further studying of the statute, she said there was a “good faith effort” on the part of the city to comply with the act, but it was a concern that the minutes were not on the website before the meeting. The council then did the right thing by voting 6-2 to adjourn without discussing the agenda items.
Now, do we think the council was trying to pull a fast one? No, not at all. Was the council trying to violate the spirit of the open meetings act? Again, no.
The open meetings act is designed to prevent elected bodies from deciding business in private, specifically matters that involve public funds or public interest. And as anyone who has attended council meetings regularly can verify, the current city council is probably one of the most spirited groups in decades. The council members often have thorough discussions on matters, which is healthy for democracy.
As council president Rob Merrill asked, “Can we do better? Sure. We can probably do better. I’m sure that we will. Are we making steps to have those things put on the city website? Yes, we are.”