A recent three-part series of stories in the Daily News highlighted how much impressive progress the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative has made since it was first announced six years ago.
Spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk with valuable assistance from the Aksarben Foundation and many others, the initiative sought to reverse the loss of 21- to 29-year-olds in Madison County and others in the region.
It’s a multi-faceted effort — including having students from Wayne State College spending their senior year in Norfolk — that has enjoyed remarkable success in most areas.
But representatives of Northeast Nebraska Growing Together are candid about one key area where success has eluded them — at least so far. It’s in increasing the number of daycare and early childhood education providers. “There have been dreams, but there has never been an answer,” said Angie Stenger, Growing Together’s executive director, at a recent update session at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Norfolk has a gap of about 600 children who need daycare but their parents can’t find it. That often translates into jobs going unfilled because mothers or fathers need to stay home with their children.
While there isn’t an obvious answer yet, there are encouraging developments, including the plans by The WELL to reopen the former Northern Hills school building as a child care center, as well as the raising of $110,000 in funds by several Nebraska Community Foundation-affiliated funds to provide grants to help with start-up costs for new providers.
But we’re particularly intrigued by a nonprofit, cooperative concept that has been extensively studied and discussed under the leadership of Tammy Day of Norfolk.
“We’re hoping to create a model here that is business driven that hasn’t been done in Nebraska yet that will help some of our mid-sized communities like Norfolk,” she said.
The idea calls for several businesses — that likely have employees in need of quality yet affordable child care — to band together to operate a child care center.
One might be located in downtown Norfolk, for example, and another housed within a large employer’s facility if space is available. The child care centers would share an administrator and participating businesses might be asked to contribute financially in order to better meet the needs of their employees with young children.
We applaud Day for taking the lead on this effort, as well as the companies that are participating in a steering committee to further explore the concept. It’s this kind of creative thinking that could lead to a solution that could serve as a model elsewhere in Nebraska.