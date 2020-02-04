Norfolk doesn’t have to look too far for confirmation that what’s known as a co-working space could be a welcome addition to the downtown area.
That’s because the much smaller community of Petersburg in Boone County has already been home to such a venture for several years now.
It was August 2018 when the Daily News featured Tina Stokes and her PERCH business venture on its front page.
What exactly is PERCH or a co-working space? In Petersburg, it took on the form of a former service station that was renovated into a flexible-use space that has the technology and equipment to serve those working out of their homes or on the road.
Mrs. Stokes had worked for a large advertising and marketing agency — the former Gateway Computers account was one she worked on — after college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and she found herself reveling in a work environment that featured collaboration and almost constant communication.
Now, Norfolk may be added to the growing list of communities — many of them larger in population — that will feature a co-working space. It’s where entrepreneurs now working out of their homes could have a space downtown to meet with clients, host meetings or mingle with other like-minded workers.
That’s one of the ideas being pursued by the City of Norfolk’s economic development department, and it’s wise to do so.
Although each space is different, most offer amenities such as a conference room, kitchen, desks for people to use their laptops and the latest technology, including a podcast studio, as well as typical office equipment.
City representatives say it could be utilized by people who work from home who may need an office or conference room “with a professional atmosphere.” It also could be used by people working in town temporarily who need technology not provided in public spaces. Entrepreneurs may use it to launch their businesses. Or someone may just need a desk to use a laptop.
Bottom line? It’s a flexible, adaptable and, of course, shared work space.
Such a place may seem unnecessary to some or impractical to others, but the reality is that it’s becoming more common all the time. That’s why it’s smart for Norfolk to consider the possibilities.
City officials are investigating funding options, including grants, and possible locations. Supporters say having such a space available is just one more way to encourage people to move or stay in Northeast Nebraska.
And, after all, if Petersburg can make it work, what’s stopping Norfolk?