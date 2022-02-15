The former packing plant in south Norfolk that at one time employed 1,300 people may now provide jobs for perhaps 50 people.

Disappointing? Not at all.

The facility on South Pine Industrial Road — operated over the years as Dupaco, BeefAmerica and Tyson Fresh Meats — has a new owner: TVG Capital located in Grapevine, Texas. Its owners plan to convert the plant into a cold storage facility.

“It’s not going to be a kill plant. It’s going to be freezer space,” Dianne Dickey, the project’s director of operations, recently told the Daily News.

At this point in time, that is probably the best use of the building that Norfolk officials could hope for.

A portion of the building was constructed in 1962. In 1986, Dubuque Packing Co. announced it would build a $10 million Dupaco beef processing facility in Norfolk that would employ around 400 people. Then, in September 1988, BeefAmerica Inc. of Omaha bought the Dubuque Packing Co. plant in Norfolk. In February 1991, BeefAmerica Inc. announced a $4 million expansion to its slaughter and fabrication facilities, and in September 1993, the company finished a $12 million expansion and added 700 jobs at its facility in Norfolk.

Five years later, in July 1998, BeefAmerica announced it was closing its Norfolk plant. In September of that year, IBP bought BeefAmerica Inc., and in June 2000, the plant began processing beef. In September 2001, Tyson Foods bought IBP and renamed it Tyson Fresh Meats. The plant converted beef carcasses into vacuum-packed, commodity beef products.

But five years later, in February 2006, the plant’s fortunes took a turn for the worse. Tyson announced that it was closing its plants in Norfolk and West Point.

City and state officials sought to work with Tyson to find a new owner of the facility, but they were hampered by the fact that Tyson wouldn’t sell to a competitor.

In 2014, the building was purchased by DLJ Investments to be used by CRS Mechanical, a food equipment manufacturing company. That brightened prospects for the building, but CRS’ plans never materialized.

With each passing year, the facility became more of an eyesore as it fell into disrepair. Before actually operating their newly purchased facility as cold storage space, the new owners are spending time and money fixing it up.

We’re pleased to welcome TVG Capital to Norfolk and glad that the former packing plant will have a productive use. Norfolk may never again see 1,300 people working there, but given its recent rough history, 50 jobs will be just fine.

Truckers: Mask policy worthless

It’s not masks that those rebel Canadian truckers are against. It’s not the COVID vaccines or boosters one, two and three, either.

Will GOP agenda arrive in time?

Talk about telegraphing your punches! President Biden previewed the main Democratic midterm attack when he asked six times at his Jan. 19 press conference, “What are Republicans for?”

