One of the things that Norfolk voters will be asked to consider Tuesday, Nov. 8, is whether to get rid of the Norfolk Sanitary District. Doing so is the smart move.
The sanitary district board, which consists of Jerry Nordeen, Jim Lange and Bob Nelson, voted this summer to put the issue before voters in the November general election. Mark Fitzgerald of Norfolk, the board’s attorney, also agrees it is time. Fitzgerald said that in light of legislation passed earlier this year in the Nebraska Legislature, disbanding became an option.
The Norfolk Sanitary District, which has been in existence for 104 years, primarily controls Corporation Gulch, which is a flood control measure running through the city. When the district was created, the gulch was mostly out of Norfolk’s city limits.
Voters might be scratching their heads, wondering what the Norfolk Sanitary District is since — outside of the occasional news story every couple of years — it hasn’t drawn attention in recent decades. So why should it be eliminated, and what will happen to the work it does if it is eliminated?
Mr. Fitzgerald, who has done the legal work for the Norfolk Sanitary District for about 20 years, often begins by pointing out — as longtime district trustee Ransom Roman would say — “the Norfolk Sanitary District is not an SID.” The Norfolk Sanitary District is indeed not a sanitary and improvement district like the one in Woodland Park or others that were annexed recently by Norfolk.
Sanitary drainage districts, like this one, were created almost entirely to provide for flood control. SIDs, on the other hand, are created to provide for and maintain other types of community infrastructure like roads, sidewalks, parks and sometimes utilities.
Mr. Fitzgerald did some research on Norfolk’s Sanitary District. And according to the provisions that were passed to dissolve them, the responsibilities would pass onto the city and a riverfront development district. Norfolk does have a riverfront development district, so the city will take over the responsibility for Corporation Gulch, and the riverfront development district will take over the assets and responsibilities of the Norfolk Sanitary District — if voters agree.
The City of Norfolk has the tools to do the work — engineering, staff and legal. It just seems to make sense to have the city take it over, which it is willing to do. The Sanitary District, which issues a small levy — a fraction of 1 cent per $100 of valuation — would have its taxing authority given to the city.
And as Mr. Fitzgerald has pointed out, the Norfolk Sanitary District has been working with the City of Norfolk for years and has contracts with the city for such things as some of the maintenance.
We think it is time and support Mr. Fitzgerald and the district board’s desire to dissolve it. We have full confidence that if voters do vote to dissolve it, the district would work with the city to make sure it is a smooth hand-off. We think Norfolk voters would be wise to vote in favor of dissolving it.