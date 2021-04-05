It’s not one of the high-profile topics facing state senators this legislative session. It’s not all that controversial (a 41-0 first-round vote is an indication of that). And it’s not an issue that many Nebraskans have even heard of.

But it is an example of how state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk continues to look for ways to create “win-win” situations for the state and its residents.

Sen. Flood is sponsoring Legislative Bill 650, which would set up the legal and regulatory framework for the development of carbon sequestration wells, which would be at least 2,600 feet deep and store carbon in a gas/liquid state in underground formations conducive to storage.

Understand all that?

What’s important — as Sen. Flood has noted during first-round debate on the bill — is that having such a carbon sequestration facility available in Nebraska would provide ethanol plants, coal-fired power plants and various manufacturers a place to store their carbon dioxide emissions instead of releasing them into the atmosphere.

That’s a win for the environment. Another victory comes when the use of such a sequestration plant makes it easier for ethanol plants in Nebraska to sell corn-based fuel to states like California, which seeks fuels produced with low carbon. Storing carbon rather than releasing it serves to improve the “carbon score” for an ethanol plant.

What’s more geologists indicate that there are areas of central and western Nebraska that have the right conditions to be a site for carbon storage. That’s an economic development win to add to the tally sheet.

To his credit, Sen. Flood said he would seek to address questions raised by two of his colleagues on environmental issues before a second-round vote on the measure takes place. That’s another indication of the lawmaker’s desire to bring parties together in hopes of creating that oft-elusive “win-win” situation.

Currently, there are about two dozen carbon sequestration facilities operating worldwide, including one in Decatur, Ill. So, this is not an untested process, yet Nebraska could be on the leading edge in the Midwest. Under LB650, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would continue to have primary jurisdiction over carbon sequestration projects.

Matt Joeckel, Nebraska’s state geologist, said he is aware of a company that is exploring establishing a carbon storage facility at an ethanol plant in the state. “It is vital that comprehensive geologic and engineering studies are done first,” Mr. Joeckel said. “It matters what rock formations you’re putting this into, down to the microscopic scale.”

This sounds like the classic definition of the kind of “win-win” situation that many talk of but few can deliver. Sen. Flood continues to be one of the latter.

