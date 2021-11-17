It’s tempting — isn’t it? — to gossip and spread rumors. Especially when the information being passed along is negative. Who among us hasn’t succumbed to doing that yesterday, last month or in the past year?
But it can be so hurtful and so damaging especially when the rumors prove to be false. And we know that, more often than not, that’s the reality of the situation.
Those who spread rumors and share gossip are the guiltiest in these situations, but even those who simply hear a rumor without passing it on must take some responsibility, too. Because, without a doubt, those rumors aren’t easily wiped from our memories, and they plant a sliver of doubt in our minds.
Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of the Norfolk Public Schools, has been dealing with such a situation in recent weeks. Rumors began on a social media site about student behavior within the school district and then they spread, and spread, and spread.
In response, Dr. Thompson spent a considerable amount of time investigating the situation. She’s convinced the rumors aren’t true. But that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to be circulated.
It got to the point that she felt compelled to write a letter to the Daily News, which was published last week. Among her eloquent comments were these:
“Public schools have also faced challenges related to rumors and false stories. My wish is for people to contact me to ask questions when they hear things like this about NPS. Typically, these rumors are pretty easy to clear up — if I am given the chance to do so. Unfortunately, when people repeat or repost rumors or stories without questioning whether they are true or verifying the facts and source of information, they run the risk of spreading false information that damages the reputation of our schools and students.
“This in turn, damages the reputation of our community and could stunt economic development in Northeast Nebraska.”
Ultimately, she asked parents and community members — upon hearing a rumor or gossip — to “Verify it! Before Repeating or Reposting it!” That allows Dr. Thompson and fellow Norfolk administrators the opportunity to investigate and determine whatt steps may be necessary, if any, to respond or take corrective action.
That’s a reasonable and worthwhile suggestion. (We might have added, too, to ignore the social media site in question given that it has a well-deserved recognition of being the place for hurtful information to be spread.)
So, resist the urge to play a role in spreading rumors and sharing gossip. We believe you’re better than that.