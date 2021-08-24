Many words or phrases likely could be used to describe Lutheran High Northeast’s plans to launch a capital campaign to fund an addition that will provide space to offer classes in agriculture-related topics. But perhaps the word we like the best is “logical.”

Logical because the campaign’s kickoff follows on the heels of Lutheran High’s hiring of Dr. Amanda Hafer about two years ago to serve as its agriculture instructor.

Logical because survey results from parents and students indicated a strong interest in wanting to see agriculture and vocational education offered at Lutheran High.

Logical because such a secondary program dovetails well with strong interest in agriculture education at the postsecondary level. Consider that:

Northeast Community College’s largest educational program is agriculture with about a dozen degree programs, including what has been selected as the nation’s sixth-best Precision Agriculture program. Northeast attracts about 350 ag students each year and is wrapping up its own capital campaign to expand ag-related facilities. Concordia University in Seward — which is affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, as is Lutheran High Northeast — has enjoyed strong enrollment since it began offering a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 2018. And the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s agriculture education offerings continue to be highly regarded and popular.

Logical because while the number of farms is declining in the United States, the need for trained ag technicians and agribusiness representatives continues to increase. Indeed, one in four jobs in Nebraska relates to agriculture, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture

While the agriculture aspect of Lutheran High’s capital campaign may be a key focal point, it’s not the sum total of what’s planned.

School representatives recently announced the campaign that will fund two separate facility additions totaling $3.4 million.

The plans include a 12,750-square-foot building designed to offer classes in welding, small engines, animal care and production, woodworking, agronomy, horticulture and more. It would be big enough to allow students to pull in tractors or other vehicles and keep small animals. Another addition will be a 2,250-square-foot science classroom for lectures, lab work and storage.

“It’s a good time for us to start going down this road of new agriculture and science buildings because there was a lot of community support, not only in agreement with those two areas but also some financial backing,” said Dan Sievert, Lutheran High principal. “There’s a lot of schools that are adding ag and vocational education because it’s very highly regarded and needed in our area.”

In other words, logical.

Tags

In other news

Remember the patriots — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — The White House occupant and how many senators and representatives were installed with a crooked election? As a result, our country is being run like a Communist country. Right out of the chute, Nancy Pelosi and her Communist helpers and some RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) had an…

The demise of N.Y.’s ‘Love Gov’

The demise of N.Y.’s ‘Love Gov’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York resigned his office. It was a stunning turnabout for a man who had been proclaimed a hero of the republic by the entire media just last year, even as he presided over the worst COVID-19 spike in the United States and covered up the deaths of thousands of nursing…

Cuomo comes tumbling down

Cuomo comes tumbling down

A talk show producer was calling him sexy, his instructive, caring, humorous press conferences on COVID-19 had won him an Emmy, a publisher was paying him $5 million for a book he wrote about his leadership excellence and many had him pegged as a future president.

U.S. should move cautiously on establishing digital currency

U.S. should move cautiously on establishing digital currency

Banks, credit card companies and digital payments processors are nervously watching the push to create an electronic alternative to the paper bills Americans carry in their wallets. The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also has concerns, calling the burgeoning cryptocu…

Afghanistan’s current state is devastating

Afghanistan’s current state is devastating

I’ve been practicing immigration law for over 25 years, and I speak four languages fluently. I’ve traveled widely outside of the United States, and lived abroad for large stretches in the 1980s and ’90s.