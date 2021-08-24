Many words or phrases likely could be used to describe Lutheran High Northeast’s plans to launch a capital campaign to fund an addition that will provide space to offer classes in agriculture-related topics. But perhaps the word we like the best is “logical.”
Logical because the campaign’s kickoff follows on the heels of Lutheran High’s hiring of Dr. Amanda Hafer about two years ago to serve as its agriculture instructor.
Logical because survey results from parents and students indicated a strong interest in wanting to see agriculture and vocational education offered at Lutheran High.
Logical because such a secondary program dovetails well with strong interest in agriculture education at the postsecondary level. Consider that:
Northeast Community College’s largest educational program is agriculture with about a dozen degree programs, including what has been selected as the nation’s sixth-best Precision Agriculture program. Northeast attracts about 350 ag students each year and is wrapping up its own capital campaign to expand ag-related facilities. Concordia University in Seward — which is affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, as is Lutheran High Northeast — has enjoyed strong enrollment since it began offering a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 2018. And the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s agriculture education offerings continue to be highly regarded and popular.
Logical because while the number of farms is declining in the United States, the need for trained ag technicians and agribusiness representatives continues to increase. Indeed, one in four jobs in Nebraska relates to agriculture, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture
While the agriculture aspect of Lutheran High’s capital campaign may be a key focal point, it’s not the sum total of what’s planned.
School representatives recently announced the campaign that will fund two separate facility additions totaling $3.4 million.
The plans include a 12,750-square-foot building designed to offer classes in welding, small engines, animal care and production, woodworking, agronomy, horticulture and more. It would be big enough to allow students to pull in tractors or other vehicles and keep small animals. Another addition will be a 2,250-square-foot science classroom for lectures, lab work and storage.
“It’s a good time for us to start going down this road of new agriculture and science buildings because there was a lot of community support, not only in agreement with those two areas but also some financial backing,” said Dan Sievert, Lutheran High principal. “There’s a lot of schools that are adding ag and vocational education because it’s very highly regarded and needed in our area.”
In other words, logical.