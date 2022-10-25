The best way for Norfolkans to view the sales tax proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot is to consider it as an opportunity.
It’s an opportunity to:
Show support for the city’s police officers by providing them with an updated division headquarters with adequate space, technology and improved training resources.
Implement a long-term plan for consistent street maintenance and repairs to extend the life of city streets and saving money over the long term.
Attract many more visitors to Norfolk thanks to improvements to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park’s sports field and the construction of an impressive indoor aquatic center near Norfolk High School.
Those are the key elements of the ballot proposal that was largely formulated based on responses to feedback and citizen surveys on what Norfolk citizens identified as the community’s top needs. In other words, citizens spoke and their elected city officials listened.
All told, it’s a $67 million sales tax proposal. Please also note that the ballot issue has nothing to do with property taxes. Repeat: Property taxes will not be affected.
Even so, it represents a significant investment into Norfolk’s future. The improvements and additions will be paid for by a 2% sales tax. Proponents have used this example as a selling point, and it’s right on target: For every $100 spent in Norfolk by residents and visitors, just 50 cents will be collected to pay for all the projects.
From our perspective, that’s extremely affordable, even a bargain. That’s partly because more than 40% of the sales tax collected will come from visitors to Norfolk when they make purchases here. That’s only proper given that visitors certainly will make use of the recreational improvements planned and make use of city streets.
And make no mistake: The visitors will come.
Whether it’s to attend a softball tournament or a swimming meet, the improvements planned will spur business for restaurants, convenience stores, retail businesses and hotels. Paired with Norfolk’s blossoming downtown and the improvements to Johnson Park and the North Fork River along with Skyview Lake, Northeast Community College, a revitalized Sunset Plaza and other attractions, Norfolk will be that much more of a destination in the years to come.
Just as important, though, is that this ballot issue provides a way for voters to show their appreciation to law enforcement in Norfolk. In this day and age, that’s needed and deserved.
It is true that inflation will likely be a factor as Norfolkans decide how to vote. The timing of such proposals rarely is perfect.
But this is an opportunity for Norfolkans to show they’re excited and confident about their community’s future. It’s an opportunity to appreciate that a sales tax increase is an extremely cost-effective way to pay for needed improvements.
That’s why we encourage Norfolkans to vote “yes” on the half-percent sales tax proposal that will make this community an even better place to live and work.