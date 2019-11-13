Norfolk

It’s probably safe to say that we’re speaking for the majority of Norfolkans when we offer the opinion that we hope the City of Norfolk doesn’t have to employ its snow removal plan very often this winter.

That, of course, would mean a dry winter. For those who don’t like dealing with snow — whether driving in it, shoveling it or the mess of it — that would be welcome news.

That’s probably just wishful thinking, however, so let’s take this opportunity to praise city officials for their plans to deal with the almost inevitable white stuff.

It was last year at about this time that the Norfolk streets division unveiled a welcome change in standard procedure that worked well last year.

Now in its second year, the plan calls for "enhanced snow operations" — two shifts of nearly continuously working crews to help keep streets as clear as possible in the event of large snowfalls of more than six inches.

Mark Miller — Norfolk’s city street supervisor who’s a veteran at this kind of work — has explained that, previously, policy was for snow crews to begin plowing at 2 a.m. after more than two inches of snow have fallen. The plows start with major streets and emergency routes before moving on to residential areas, which are dealt with on a rotating basis.

The challenge in the past was that a shift of plow operators would then end at 3 p.m. and work wouldn’t resume again until 2 a.m. the next morning. During that gap of time, snow often became packed and more difficult to remove.

It led to frustration on the part of residents as well as plow operators.

So, last year, a dozen or so city employees from other divisions were trained to also serve as plow operators. Those individuals could go to work after the first shift of removal work ended.

It served as a common-sense solution to a challenge that rolls around about this time every year.

As Mr. Miller recently told city council members, every storm is different and will require a unique response to each. But the city will be prepared, he said.

"The equipment is all ready to go," Miller said. "The only thing we don’t have is snow."

Since that open house, Norfolk had one snow. We’re more than willing to wait several more weeks until the next snow does fall — like perhaps gently on Dec. 24 and 25.

Tags

