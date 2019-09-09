One of the persons attending the recent property tax forum in Norfolk had a question for state Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk. It was basically this: Would property tax reform efforts be aided if term limits were eliminated for state senators?
We suspect the thinking was that without term limits, there would be some men and women who would become veterans of the Legislature and that experience might be helpful when tackling thorny issues like property tax reform.
But Sen. Scheer — the speaker of the Legislature who will begin his last year in Lincoln come January — had a one-word answer: No.
Instead, he offered what was — from our perspective — a much more pertinent, yet also more challenging, suggestion: If Nebraskans truly want property tax reform, they have to do much more than just talk about the issue or complain about the lack of action from the Legislature.
What they need to do, the senator said, is study up on the issue, share their thoughts with their elected officials — whether they be school board members, county commissioners or city council representatives — and attend budget hearings when property tax levies are discussed and voted on. Informed Nebraskans need to take the time to let their elected representatives know what they expect from them when it comes budgets and taxation.
It should come as no surprise to Northeast and North Central Nebraskans that almost all public hearings on budgets attract limited – if any – participation from citizens. That’s a shame. If elected officials aren’t hearing from constituents, then how are they to know whether the budget proposals before them are acceptable or not?
Sen. Scheer didn’t stop there, however. He also pointed out that so many races at election time aren’t contested. In many cases, it’s fortunate if there are enough candidates on the ballot to fill all of the available seats.
Yes, it’s not easy serving in public office, but that lack of willingness to serve certainly can contribute to less than optimal decision-making by public bodies.
So, that’s the challenge for Nebraskans interested in property tax reform: Take the time to get informed and involved. Simply complaining doesn’t cut it.