When Great Plains Express announced in 2004 that it would no longer provide commuter airline service into and out of Norfolk, the prevailing thought among many was that the decision didn’t bode well for the future of the local airport.
But it didn’t take all that long for a new perspective to take over.
As early as in 2007, Jerry Adams — the airport manager at the time — reported that the city-owned facility was busier than ever. “We’re getting more passengers coming through now than we ever did with the airline,” he said. “More corporate people are going direct from their business to right where they want to go.”
How could that be?
Part of the answer is that Norfolk airport, city government and business leaders were having to spend an inordinate amount of time and energy trying to preserve the Essential Air Service federal subsidies that made commuter airline service possible.
The problem was that Norfolkans generally wanted that service to take them to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and back, which wasn’t a possibility. Instead, the flights went to Denver or Minneapolis and weren’t at the most convenient times. It was an almost constant uphill battle.
Once Great Plains pulled out and a successor didn’t materialize, it allowed the airport and its supporters to focus on what it does best — being of service to private and corporate air traffic with 24-hour fueling service, hangar space, quality runways and maintenance assistance.
Now flash forward to the present and the recent celebration of the 75th anniversary of what is now known as the Norfolk Regional Airport and Karl Stefan field.
It’s a modern-looking facility that seems to regularly make improvements to better serve pilots.
Just in the past five years, for example, the airport has received $6 million in federal funding for improvements.
And it continues to be a busy traffic hub for Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska.
As Mayor Josh Moenning said at the anniversary ceremony, even though services provided by the airport have changed, “it is critical to the local and regional economy. In a world where you can do anything from anywhere ... a connected airport is a need.”
Much of the credit is due to Norfolk Airport Authority members and their dedicated service, as well as those who are employed at the airport, including Terri Wachter, airport manager.
Seventy-five years and going strong. And there’s no reason there won’t be many more like it for the Norfolk Regional Airport.