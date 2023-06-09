Everyone can be quick to point out the failures of government, but sometimes, we should also be mindful of its many successes and efficiencies. While government, even at the local level, can get a black eye for being too intrusive, sometimes it is needed for the greater good.

At a recent meeting of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, one of the items on the agenda was approved with little discussion — an interlocal agreement comprising of 24 municipalities and counties forming the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition.

It wasn’t always this way. Those who lived in the region in the early 1990s might recall the origins of the solid waste coalition, why it was formed and the opposition that some towns and counties faced from critics of the coalition. Most of the opposition could be traced to finding a site for a regional landfill.

For those not old enough, communities used to each run their own “dumps,” as they were accurately called. There was little state and federal oversight into how they were operated. Each community had one, sometimes next to a river. Everything including hazardous materials, tires, household garbage, construction waste and trees and grass were dumped there, sometimes burned, then buried. Years later, the same spots would be used again.

Then new regulations came along that made that decades old solution that was cheap — but dangerous to the environment — no longer an option. Under the new regulations, fewer items would be allowed in landfills. They would require clay and synthetic liners to prevent leaching into the groundwater. Items like branches and leaves would not go into the landfill, but accepted in compost piles. If there would be contamination into groundwater from a landfill, all those who put the items in the landfill would be responsible for clean up costs.

Communities needed a solution to get rid of garbage — and fast. The Norfolk City Council, along with its staff, joined with Fremont and Columbus to form the waste coalition. Madison County and Dodge County and Platte County also joined. Soon more counties and towns in between the areas joined. By pooling their resources and taking on debt to get the landfill built, they were able to find a low cost solution for garbage disposal that would be safer rather than each trying to go it alone.

A publicly owned landfill site finally was chosen on property about 5 miles north of Clarkson. The landfill opened in 1995. And while the idea of having trash sent to a transfer station before it is hauled to the landfill seemed foreign at the time, it now makes sense. At the transfer stations, the garbage is sorted to control what ends up in the landfill.

Since its opening, the landfill has operated efficiently and, thankfully, with few incidents. It also has saved residents and industries in the communities it served well with a reliable and safe disposal method to get rid of garbage.

