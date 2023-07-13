In recent years, Daily News articles have told about desires to have an indoor ice arena or outdoor arena so locals can ice skate or even play hockey. This is not a novel idea.
In the early 1970s and early ’80s, young people in Norfolk skated on ponds around the area. Later came an outdoor rink, and there was a youth hockey league for six years. Scores and sometimes highlights of games were given to the Daily News, which ran the results.
The youth league players skated in an outdoor arena north of where The Meadows is located now. Steve Geary of Norfolk played and helped build the portable rink and raise the funds for it.
The rink was actual regulation size, which is about 200 feet by 85 feet. There was a backstop on the east end so flying pucks didn’t hit cars on 18th Street or Westside School. There was no backstop on the west end as it was vacant.
Norfolk has had other outdoor public rinks in the past. We have been told about people skating on a rink on land at the corner of Fourth Street and Elm Avenue for several years.
It also is worth mentioning that other similar sized cities, such as Fremont and Yankton, have built indoor ice arenas.
So what’s wrong with trying an outdoor ice rink in Norfolk again? That is just what Mr. Geary and others have in mind. And they are willing to put their words into actions, trying to grow interest in ice recreation, especially hockey. Mr. Geary even has put on weekly clinics on tennis courts this summer for young people wanting to learn more about the game — obviously without the ice.
Rather than building a costly indoor arena, a more common-sense proposal has been put forth by the City of Norfolk. It includes a smaller outdoor arena on a court that would include refrigeration. That way if Norfolk has a mild winter, the ice can be maintained. In the summer, the court can be used for roller skating or rollerblading.
Hockey is growing, mostly because of interest in warm weather cities. For the first time, the NHL featured two warm weather cities playing for the Stanley Cup — Las Vegas and Florida (Miami). Both cities have done good jobs growing the game, and now there are kids running around with hockey sticks, batting balls into hockey nets during their summers.
At a time when more Americans are sedentary, we think the City of Norfolk’s approach to offer a skating rink — albeit on a smaller scale at least to start — makes sense. And in the summer, young people can play ball hockey. The idea is to create an enjoyable experience similar to what many young people have with flag football, baseball or soccer. Hopefully that can be a gateway to a lifetime of fun and recreation.