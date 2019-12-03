Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk was understandably proud — and a bit nervous, too — when it implemented its new electronic medical records software earlier this fall.
The project was a huge undertaking, and while the intent was to do many things better and more efficiently, we all know that technology doesn’t always want to cooperate. Sometimes, when attempting to move toward a paperless system, glitches and unexpected complications only serve to make matters worse.
Undoubtedly, there are still aspects of Faith Regional’s new system that need tweaking and upgrades, but there’s definitely one aspect that shines as a true improvement and patient benefit. It’s the One Chart access service now available.
Simply by signing up online after being given an official code to do so after being seen at Faith Regional, the One Chart services allows individuals to:
Review medical records.
Review family members’ medical records, including immunizations, where appropriate.
Review test results.
Pay bills online and view past billings.
Request an appointment with a medical service provider at Faith Regional.
Ask a question of a medical provider.
The goal, overall, is to help individuals take better control of their health and medical issues by having easy access and transparency of medical records. All the while, One Chart maintains patient confidentiality.
And it accomplishes that.
The ability to see test results is particularly impressive. How many times has a person seen a physician and had test results explained while in the presence of the doctor? Then, because of the detailed and unfamiliar nature of some tests, has the patient forgotten some of the pertinent information after returning home or became unsure of what was said?
It’s a common situation that now can be alleviated by having access to the test results.
Once an individual has signed up for an account, contact information for his or her physicians is readily available. So is quick electronic links to other pertinent and helpful information.
We’re of the opinion that many Norfolkans and area residents will benefit if they take advantage of the One Chart service now available from Faith Regional Health Services.
This truly is one example where advances in technology aren’t a cause for complaining or grumbling but rather a reason to be pleased and satisfied.