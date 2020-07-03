It is with great anticipation that we await another Big Bang Boom fireworks show — even if it will be a little different this year.
The event will be on July 4 and feature a drive-in-style show on the grounds of Northeast Community College. There will be a limited number of parking stalls available at the college, but organizers have planned some higher displays so that the colorful shell bursts should be visible around much of the city and beyond.
Norfolk has long been known for its fireworks. Much of the credit goes to Orville Carlisle, who was known nationally for expertise with fireworks and is known for inventing the model rocket, with his brother, Bob, in 1957.
For many years, Carlisle’s displays dazzled Norfolkans at the drive-in theater — so this year’s display is a return to the past. Fireworks shows also were held at the Norfolk Regional Center and the Norfolk Country Club, often with the leadership of the Carlisles.
The Norfolk Jaycees put on the fireworks show in Norfolk in 1976. In fact, the name Big Bang Boom was first used to promote the Jaycees’ shows. Doug Zastrow helped the Jaycees to become affiliated with the Grucci family in 1985. That family put on some of the top shows around the world, often with the Norfolk show featuring some of the same choreography and shells as shows in much bigger cities.
Then in late 1999, Big Bang Boom — under the leadership of Don Wisnieski — became a separate entity, with fundraisers held during the year to help support the show. In addition, the number of activities at Skyview Lake, where the show usually is held, expanded under Boom on the fireworks day.
Norfolk has many people who enjoy shooting their own fireworks. That’s evident every year when the fireworks begin on the first day they are allowed — June 25. And if the past traditions hold true, we know they will culminate with the most fireworks shot on July 4, the nation’s birthday. On this day, they are allowed to midnight.
Unfortunately, we have noticed many people not following the rules. The most obvious has included fireworks going past 11 p.m., debris not being picked up and fireworks shot off in the street — even as traffic is driving past.
If people are unwilling to follow the rules, there will more calls to the Norfolk City Council to restrict or eliminate fireworks. That would be a shame to end such a long history in the city. Come on Norfolkans, let’s end the season with a bang-up finish.