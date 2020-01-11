LAN Party

GAMERS COMPETED at the inaugural Norfolk LAN Party from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday. There were five different gaming tournaments, and all of the proceeds will go to a local charity. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Lauren Wagner

Picture this: On a fall Friday night, hundreds of fans gather to watch football.

That sounds like a typical Friday night around here. But what if the game was played inside and instead of on a field, the game was played on a video game screen?

This past weekend, Norfolk took a step toward that possibility with the inaugural Norfolk LAN Party. For the nongamers out there, LAN — or Local Area Network — allows gamers in one location to compete against and with each other in video games like Fortnite, Madden Football, Apex Legends and Rocket League.

While the organizers are planning another event for this summer, they’d be smart to collaborate with Northeast Community College and Wayne State College in their respective gaming efforts.

The global esports market surged past $1 billion last year, up $230 million from 2018 on growth in sponsorships, merchandise and ticket sales, according to Newzoo. The research firm said the global esports audience has grown to about 454 million as fans tune in on live-streaming platforms such as Twitch and Microsoft’s Mixer.

Esports leagues have franchises in North America, Europe and Asia, and esports were even a medal event at the Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines in November.

Dozens of U.S. colleges have offered varsity level esports competitions for years. But some schools are taking it a step further by adding courses as the industry’s boom drives demand for professionals who know how to, for example, organize esports tournaments.

Close to home, Wayne State College is hoping to start a competitive online gaming program for next school year. In addition to that, the college is planning to build an esports facility and hiring a graduate assistant to serve as esports coordinator, said said Mike Powicki, the college’s athletic director. Whether it’s at the varsity or club level, most campuses that formalize esports have an arena: a computer lab with powerful PCs and gaming consoles for team members to practice as well as compete against other teams.

On a smaller scale, Northeast Community College has a new gaming club that eventually hopes to set up a monthly gaming night on campus for students, said Austin Miller, a Northeast student who has spearheaded the start of the club.

While Norfolk may not be a gaming mecca, it makes sense to capitalize on the gaming boom, as it’s only going to grow from here.

