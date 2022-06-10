Discussion and compromise can be useful tools to get differences resolved and improve conditions for everyone. That effort has been on display recently with the Norfolk City Council, which has been considering an ordinance to create a new type of zoning classification known as highway corridor overlay districts.
The proposed ordinance, which was approved by the Norfolk City Council on the second of three required readings on Monday, has been the focus of considerable discussion.
In general, the idea with highway corridor overlay districts is to establish a set of guidelines for new development, providing uniformity. Many cities of Norfolk’s size or larger have them, but there have been some concerns raised about the city’s proposed ordinance.
At the latest council meeting, the council voted to amend the ordinance to remove billboard regulations, which already are regulated by the state and federal government. In addition, Norfolk put in restrictive guidelines on billboards about 30 years ago. A business owner has agreed to work with the city to update those billboard codes.
The second half of the amendment removed temporary merchants or food trucks, which would have required them to move away from the corridors outside of regular business hours. Many on the council thought that rule was too restrictive given that there already are regulations on food trucks that require them to move.
Still, there are some concerns that other parts of the ordinance might be too stringent, including those raised by Councilman Shane Clausen, who said he agrees with “about 70% of it.”
Mayor Josh Moenning said the ordinance has been in the works for more than a year with a subcommittee studying it. Nothing has been rushed.
“We talked about this for as long as we did as I think we wanted to get the policy right in terms of balance in not to be overly restrictive or hard to do business with, but also establish some basic rules of order for new development and to present a good face to the outside community,” he said.
Both sides have presented good arguments about what they believe. They also have discussed the issue publicly four times, and at length. They have been respectful to one another and willing to work together to move the city forward, agreeing that there are benefits to having the major corridors — Highway 81 and Highway 275 — look desirable and uniform to motorists. First impressions do matter.
Good and effective government works best when leaders like the mayor and city council members are responsive to businesses and public concerns but, at the same time, willing to compromise and adapt. We wish their example could extend to broader areas of the state and federal government.